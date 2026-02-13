Iconic sportscaster and ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith may be running for president in 2028, if his latest confession is any indication.

Robert Costa reports that Smith is “moving closer” to a presidential campaign in 2028. Costa compared his time with Smith to the time he spent with now-President Donald Trump before his first presidential run.

“Stephen A. Smith is moving closer to a 2028 campaign…” Costa wrote. “Spending a few days with him in recent months reminded me of spending a few days with Trump back in 2013-2014. Many laughed at the prospect of a bid. But in an age of celebrity and social media…”

In an interview conducted by Costa with Smith, which will air on Sunday, Feb. 15, on CBS, Smith told him, “I will confess to you, I'm giving strong consideration to being on that debate stage for 2027.”

Smith will be running for the Democratic nomination, and he also told Costa that he will be using 2026 to “think about it, to study, to know the issues.”

Is Stephen A. Smith going to run for president in 2028?

All signs point to Smith seriously considering a presidential campaign in 2028. Whether or not it actually happens (and if he wins) remains to be seen.

The discussion has been happening for years. During an interview with ABC News Live Prime with Linsey Davis in January 2026, Smith said he is “dead serious” about running for president.

He did acknowledge that “with tremendous power comes tremendous responsibility.” So, it appears he is taking it seriously. This shows in what he told Costa about using 2026 as a year to learn.

These comments came months after he told Bill Maher that he “can't imagine myself doing it,” but he still hadn't “ruled it out.” Why? “Because I'm disgusted with what I'm seeing on the left.”

Either way, it shouldn't be surprising that Smith is considering it. He recently launched a political show titled Straight Shooter with Stephen A. on SiriusXM's POTUS (Politics of the United States) channel.