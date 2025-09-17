Amid the rumors of his potential presidential run, ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith is launching a new political show titled Straight Shooter with Stephen A. on SiriusXM's POTUS (Politics of the United States) channel.

The Athletic reports that Smith, who is nearing $40 million a year in earnings between his ESPN and SiriusXM contracts and his YouTube and podcast revenue, is launching the political show on SiriusXM on Wednesday, September 17.

How this venture will go is unclear. As The Athletic notes, he has “no known real expertise” in politics. And yet, he has “the ability to deliver words in a way that resonates.”

What works in his favor is Smith's ability to “make a point with an edge” since he “nearly always takes a position.” Listeners will have to see how it all pans out.

Is Stephen A. Smith running for president after launching his political show?

All signs point to Smith fully delving into the world of politics with his latest move. The Athletic's report states that “he will make it even more official, formally launching his bid as a political pundit, if not a Presidential candidate” when he launches his new SiriusXM show.

This should not come as a surprise to many. Smith has previously made appearances on the likes of Fox News and NewsNation. Additionally, he has shared his thoughts on politics on his podcast in the past.

Like him or not, Smith is one of the biggest names in sports media. He will likely garner a following for his new show, and it could lead to bigger things.

He has had a lot of change recently in addition to the new show. The host of First Take, Molly Qerim, recently left ESPN, prompting Smith to address it during the September 16, 2025, edition of the show.

Smith has been with ESPN for over two decades. He is one of the main analysts on First Take, and he also hosts The Stephen A. Smith Show.