The possibility of Taylor Swift going on tour next year is likely due to a new clue.

A Kentucky auction went viral when event organizers put tickets to a 2026 tour for the Grammy-winning singer up as a prize option. However, Swift alongside her boyfriend Kansas City tight end Travis Kelce have been laying low the past couple of months and the singer has not announced an album or tour.

If you are interested in bidding on a ticket, it's going to cost you. The starting price for a table at the Galt House which holds 10 goes for $12,000 and up. The 12th Unbridled Eve Derby Gala will be held on May 2.

The prize reads: “Taylor Swift Package: Signed guitar by Taylor Swift and two concert tickets for a concert during her next tour.”

It didn't take long for fans to also find the prize regardless if they were to attend the event or not. Fans couldn't contain their excitement and immediately went to social media to find out more information.

“HER UPCOMING 2026 WHAT ?????? TOUR ????????? TAYLOR ??? ON TOUR ???? IN 2026 ????? NEXT YEAR ????????????????? WHERE IS THIS FROM SSHDHHZSHSHJEH,” one fan wrote on X with a screenshot from another fan's TikTok video.

“This is my sign to start taking saving money more seriously,” another fan replied.

However, the immediate excitement has been short-lived since the website was later corrected with a statement from co-founder of the event, Tammy York Day.

“In the most recent Unbridled Eve press release, it inadvertently listed one of our auction items as a ‘Signed guitar by Taylor Swift and two concert tickets during her upcoming 2026 tour.' Our deepest apologies for getting the Swiftie Nation excited, but it should have said ‘Guitar signed by Taylor Swift and two tickets for a concert during her next tour.' We have no knowledge whatsoever of when that tour will be.”

What Has Taylor Swift Said About A 2026 Tour?

While there has been no official announcement on Swift's part, sources have been noting that a tour for the singer is up in the air.

“Nothing will ever be able to trump the Eras Tour[,] and she is so proud of that, but it took a lot out of her,” a source told The Daily Mail back in February. “For the first time in years, Taylor has no definitive plan, she is taking a year off.”

The Eras Tour was the singer's biggest to date with 149 shows and grossing over $2 billion in revenue. Not only was the tour, Swift's largest in her career — she's been touring since 2009 — it is the biggest ever selling over 10 million tickets worldwide.

Back in December, a source told Us Weekly that she is waiting for how other things in her life will pan out before committing to a tour.

Swift “wants to start the New Year on a low-key, restful note,” but “then she’ll get to work on a new album and is talking about hitting the road again—albeit on a smaller scale than the Eras Tour—in 2026.”

While a tour is a possibility it's not set in stone.

“Things can change. A lot of it hinges on what happens over the next year with Travis,” the source added. “She’s told her team to give her one year to see how things go in her personal life.”