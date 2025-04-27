Travis Kelce has rarely been seen out since the Kansas City Chiefs lost to the Philadelphia Eagles at the Super Bowl. The Chiefs tight end has been spending time with his girlfriend Taylor Swift, whom he began dating in 2023. However, over the weekend, his lowkey plans with Swift changed, and he was seen out having a good time in Sin City.

Kelce traded in his football helmet for some poker chips as he was seen having a guys night out in Las Vegas over the weekend. In a video shared on Instagram, it showed Kelce, Jason Kelce and Justin Timberlake having a good time at the casino. The video seems to be a collaboration with 8am Golf and the popular Wynn Las Vegas resort.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Relationship Now

The couple has been enjoying their time out of the spotlight.

“A lot of their time is spent at home just relaxing. Despite their fame, they’re really just like any other couple,” the insider said per Page Six.

The source added that they are in addition to laying low, the couple has learned that they are “very serious and in sync.”

The insider continued saying that they are prioritizing their relationship.

“They value the same things. Right now, the focus is very much on private time out of the spotlight,” the insider concluded.

While the slower pace is something that the couple is enjoying due to their hectic schedules — Swift is rumored to drop new music this year and Kelce will start training camp over the summer — they know that this bliss “can’t last forever.”

But, what if it could? Swift is planning she and Kelce's life after he decides to retire.

“It’s been a dream period that’s only solidified that they’re on the same page about their future,” a source via Life & Styler per via Times of India revealed.

The source added, “Taylor and Travis’ time out of the limelight has given them a taste of what life will be like when they’re married, not promoting anything, and not on anyone’s radar.”

As for houses, the couple is reportedly looking into keeping their piece of mind outside of the spotlight.

“They love Montana. No paparazzi, no pressure. Just mountains, good food, and close friends. It’s their happy place, intimate, chill, and very off-the-grid,” the source said per Yahoo Entertainment. “They were laughing all night. It was super relaxed. No bodyguards swarming, no glam squad — just friends having a great night out.”

At the very least, Kelce will be back next season as the three-time Super Bowl champion shared the news back in February.

“I got a bad taste in my mouth for how I ended the year and how well I was playing and how accountable I was for the people around me,” Kelce said on his New Heights podcast that he cohosts with his brother Jason Kelce who is a retired Philadelphia Eagles center.

“I feel like there’s a responsibility in me to play out the contract that I initially signed, to give Kansas City and the Chiefs organization everything that I got, and that’s what I’m gonna do, man.”