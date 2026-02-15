Maybe Travis Kelce should stick with football.

Kelce participated in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am on Friday, Feb. 13, where he accidentally hit a fan with a golf ball. The incident occurred at the 18th hole while the Kansas City Chiefs tight end was trying to finish up. The woman was identified as Edenne Flinn of Salinas, California, according to TMZ.

Flinn was attended to by staff on site, as well as the three-time Super Bowl champion, who made his way over to apologize. She ensured everyone she was fine, and in return for his mishap, he reportedly signed an autograph for it.

This, unfortunately, was the second time that Kelce has hit a bystander with a golf ball. Back in 2024, Kelce was playing golf in Lake Tahoe when the accident happened.

Is Travis Kelce retiring?

While golf might not be the sport Kelce might pivot to, the Chiefs tight end has been circulating retirement rumors as he entered his 13th season in the league last year. He's been open about the physical toll of the sport.

“Every season ends for me, I just put my feet up and I be a human, because I’ve been putting my body through the wringer for the love of it,” Travis told his older brother, retired Philadelphia Eagles center, Jason Kelce, on the January 7 episode of their New Heights podcast.

Travis added, “I do enjoy playing football and the physical aspect of it, I think there’s something about feeling the wear and tear of the football season, just getting ready for a game knowing your body’s f***ing beat down. I think there’s something to it, it makes you just feel like a mangy animal that’s out here just finding a way to survive.”

While the retirement rumors continue to circulate he has not made a decision on his return for the 2026-2027 season.

“[I’ll be] trying to figure out what I’m gonna do next in terms of my future in football,” he said. “I’ve talked to a few people in the facility already, having the exit meetings and everything, they know where I stand, at least right now. There’s a lot of love for the game that’s still there, and I don’t think I’ll ever lose that.”

Following the Chiefs loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl 59, they did not improve with ending the season 6-11, and failed to make the playoffs.