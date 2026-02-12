Friends, fans and former colleagues continue to celebrate the life of James Van Der Beek, who died at 48 after battling stage three colorectal cancer. Among those reflecting on his legacy is “Varsity Blues” co-star Eliel Swinton, who spoke emotionally during an appearance on Good Day LA, Fox reports.

Swinton called the past 24 hours overwhelming and began by offering condolences to Van Der Beek’s wife and family. He described his former castmate as an “amazing” individual whose presence left a lasting mark on everyone around him.

‘We Were Like a Legit Football Team’

Swinton revisited the experience of filming the 1999 football drama, which became a defining movie for many millennials. He explained that the cast committed fully to their roles, training together and building chemistry that mirrored a real high school squad.

“It was lovely. It was an honor to be in that movie,” Swinton said. He noted that the group practiced seriously and formed tight bonds off camera. At one point, the preparation felt so authentic that he joked about calling his mom, asking if he had somehow returned to his own football days.

The cast’s camaraderie extended beyond rehearsals. Swinton remembered spending time with teammates and learning from veteran actor Jon Voight, who often carried himself like Coach Kilmer even when cameras stopped rolling. That immersive environment shaped both the performances and the friendships.

Van Der Beek’s rising fame from “Dawson’s Creek” brought another layer to the experience. Swinton recalled walking down the street with him when a large crowd suddenly followed. “I’m like, this is the life you guys live? This is crazy,” he said, reflecting on the intensity of that attention.

Beyond celebrity, Swinton emphasized Van Der Beek’s character. He described him as thoughtful and sincere, someone capable of deep conversation while showing genuine care for others.

“You could have an intellectual conversation,” Swinton said, adding that his co-star carried real love in his heart. When asked what he hopes people remember, he answered plainly: “That what you see is what you got.” He called Van Der Beek a person who truly cared and said the loss “hurts bad.”

“Varsity Blues” remains widely quoted decades after its release, but for Swinton, the memories center on shared practices, brotherhood and authenticity. Those closest to Van Der Beek highlight not just his roles, but the kindness and sincerity he brought into every room.