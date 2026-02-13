Alix Earle knows how to make a statement without saying a word.

The 25 year old influencer stepped out in Tribeca this week wearing a matching sweatsuit stamped with the phrase “On to Better,” instantly fueling speculation about her love life, PageSix reports. Cameras caught her heading into rehearsal for the “Dancing With the Stars Live!” tour, just days after she turned heads at Super Bowl weekend festivities.

Her timing raised eyebrows. Over the weekend, Earle attended a private Super Bowl party where she shared the dance floor with Tom Brady. The two appeared comfortable together, reigniting rumors that first surfaced when they were seen at a New Year’s Eve celebration in St. Barths.

Alix lets her sweatshirt do the talking pic.twitter.com/qyrXwXCorf — NahBabyNah (@NahBabyNahNah) February 12, 2026

A Message in Motion?

Earle’s outfit did not blend in. Styled by Carly Jordan, she paired the bold sweatsuit with Le Specs Star Beam sunglasses, Jacquemus x Nike Moon Shoe sneakers, and carried an Hermès Birkin travel bag accessorized with a Logan Real pet charm. Every detail looked intentional.

The phrase across her chest landed at a curious moment. Earle split from Braxton Berrios in December after dating for more than two years. Weeks later, she fought back tears on TikTok while describing the adjustment to being single. “The weirdest thing with my breakup and just going through, like, being alone is just being alone,” she said, admitting she had “always had boyfriends” and even calling herself a “boyfriend hopper.”

Now, with romance chatter swirling around Brady, fans read “On to Better” as more than fashion. Some saw a subtle jab at her ex. Others viewed it as a nod to a fresh chapter that includes new opportunities, including her upcoming Netflix reality series. It could also reflect nothing more than post Super Bowl energy.

Earle and Brady crossed paths multiple times during Super Bowl LX weekend in San Francisco. Both attended the Madden Bowl and Michael Rubin’s Fanatics Super Bowl Party, where celebrities like Jay Z and Kendall Jenner mingled. By Saturday night, the pair found themselves on the same dance floor again.

An insider told People that the two are “hooking up,” though neither side has addressed the rumors publicly.

Whether Earle intended to send a message or simply liked the sweatsuit, she understands how to control a narrative. In a city packed with paparazzi, she let two words spark a thousand interpretations.