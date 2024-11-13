ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Boston Celtics take a quick trip to New York as they take on the Brooklyn Nets. Below we will continue our NBA odds series with a Celtics-Nets prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Here are the Celtics-Nets NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Celtics-Nets Odds

Boston Celtics: -8.5 (-112)

Moneyline: -420

Brooklyn Nets: +8.5 (-108)

Moneyline: +330

Over: 217.5 (-110)

Under: 217.5 (-110)

How To Watch Celtics vs. Nets

Time: 7:30 PM ET/4:30 PM PT

TV: NBC Sports Boston, YES Network

Why the Celtics Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Celtics are one of the best teams in the NBA. They are coming off a game Tuesday night, but there should not be much worry there. With that, Boston is fifth in the NBA with 120.2 points per game. Because of this, the Celtics want to shoot the deep ball. Not only do they shoot the most threes, but they make the most, as well. When the Celtics get hot, they are a tough team to beat.

Boston played the Nets last week. They won in a very close overtime game, and only scored 108 points. However, it was one of their worst shooting games of the season, and they did not have Jaylen Brown. Jaylen Brown will play Wednesday night, and that is only going to help the Celtics. Boston should be a much better offensive team this time around against the Nets.

In their first game against Brooklyn, Boston allowed just 104 points. Boston allows just 109.6 points per game, so this is not super surprising. In fact, the Celtics have allowed 107 points or less in four of their last five games. The Celtics also do a great job closing out on shooters and staying out of foul trouble. If Boston can continue to play tough defense, the Celtics will win this game.

Why the Nets Could Cover the Spread/Win

As mentioned, Brooklyn was able to hold the Celtics to under 110 points in their overtime loss last week. They held Boston to 43.3 percent from the field, and 26.4 percent from deep in the game. The Celtics are a heavy three-point shooting team, so being able to close out, and make every three a hard shot will be very important once again. The Nets allow the eighth-lowest three-point percentage, so they should be able to give the Celtics a tough time.

Cam Thomas is the key for the Nets. He is their leading scorer, and put up 31 points in their first game against the Celtics. He does not muster up many other stats, and he does not have a great shooting percentage. However, because he takes so many shots, the Nets need him to knock them down. Thomas is capable of 30-point games, and that is what the Nets need. If Thomas has a good game, the Nets will win.

Final Celtics-Nets Prediction & Pick

The Celtics are the better team, but the Nets are more than capable of playing a good game. The Celtics are also coming off a game Tuesday night against the Atlanta Hawks. Despite that, I still like Boston to win this game. With both Tatum and Brown on the court, it is going to be very tough to beat the Celtics. The spread is a big high for my liking, though. I will take the Nets to cover.

Final Celtics-Nets Prediction & Pick: Nets +8.5 (-108)