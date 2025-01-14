ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Toronto Raptors host the Boston Celtics for an Atlantic Division battle on Wednesday night. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Celtics-Raptors prediction and pick.

The Celtics are coming off a shockingly close game to the New Orleans Pelicans. Joe Mazzulla was not happy with the result, despite the win. They survived at the end despite a 5-second call that almost caused them to lose at the buzzer. Now, the Celtics take on the Raptors who have yet to win 10 games this season. The Celtics are 28-11 and are trying to gain ground on the Cleveland Cavaliers. Boston is now 5.5 games behind and needs to stay on course and they will have a chance to do so.

The Raptors are not a good team and could end the season with the worst record in the league. However, they are coming off a win against the Golden State Warriors. The coach had funny remarks after the win saying he would get “drunk” in celebration when Steph Curry retires.

Toronto put out a stinker against the Celtics the last time they played when they lost by 54 points. They must build upon their last win in order for them to even stay close against the Celtics, who are hungry.

Here are the Celtics-Raptors NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Celtics-Raptors NBA Odds

Boston Celtics: -12 (-112)

Moneyline: -650

Toronto Raptors: +12 (-108)

Moneyline: +480

Over: 229 (-110)

Under: 229 (-110)

How To Watch Celtics vs. Raptors

Time: 7:30 ET/4:30 PT

TV: NBC Sports Boston, TSN

Why the Celtics Could Cover the Spread/Win

The best news the team has right now is that they are healthy. They are playing together as a full unit which has rarely happened since acquiring Kristaps Porzingis before last season. The Celtics lost to the Sacramento Kings but responded with a win against the Pelicans. It was a successful road trip for the Celtics and even though they are on the road for this game, they are back at home for two games before going right back out for another road trip. The schedule gets tough for them coming up so the fact that they are at full strength is good news.

Jayson Tatum is having an MVP-caliber season. He won't win the award, but the Celtics have bigger goals in mind. The superstar is averaging 28.1 points, 9.4 rebounds, 5.3 assists, 1.3 steals, and shoots 46.2% from the field. He scored 38 in the win against the Pelicans and has scored 30+ in 18 times this year.

Jaylen Brown and Porzingis are playing great as well. Brown is at 23.8 per game and Porzingis is at 18.6, third on the team. Payton Pritchard continues to shine off the bench. He is currently the favorite to win Sixth Man of the Year this season. He averages 14.6 points, 3.6 rebounds, 3.3 assists, and 0.9 steals off the bench.

The Celtics should have no trouble covering this spread unless they hurt themselves by lack of effort. They had an “uninspiring” game against the Pelicans, and cannot do the same against the Raptors already knowing they are the much better team.

Why the Raptors Could Cover the Spread/Win

Toronto shocked many when they came back and defeated the Warriors last time out. If they are trailing late to the Celtics, there is a chance they could cover the spread in trash time. RJ Barrett and Scottie Barnes are scoring north of 20 points per game and give the offense efficient scoring. Immanuel Quickly has been ruled out for this game and will be a big loss for the Raptors. He scores 16.2 points per game in nine starts.

The Raptors are 22-17-1 against the spread this season. They are usually big underdogs which allows them to cover more often than not. They are at home against Boston this time out, but after their 54-point loss last time they played, it will be hard to imagine them covering. They average over 15 turnovers per game and the Celtics are an elite defensive team that scores well in transition with Tatum, Brown, Derrick White, and Jrue Holiday.

Jakob Poeltl is a big factor in this game. He is 9th in the NBA in rebounds at 10.6 per game and is 6th in FG% at 60.5%. He rebounds and scores efficiently which is what can disrupt the Celtics the most. Kristaps Porzingis will defend him to start but Al Horford should defend him a lot, giving him even more of an advantage against the shorter center.

Final Celtics-Raptors Prediction & Pick

This is a no-brainer for me. The Celtics are much better and should cruise to a win on the road. They are trying to gain ground on the Cavs.

Final Celtics-Raptors Prediction & Pick: Celtics -12 (-112)