Montreal and DC duke it out at the Leagues Cup! Check out our Leagues Cup betting series with this CF Montreal-DC United odds, prediction, pick, and how-to-watch guide.

L'Impact has been involved in two unbeaten games recently, with a 2-0 victory against Charlotte in their last MLS game and a win over Pumas UNAM. A 2-2 scoreline was entered into the Impact's first game in the Leagues Cup, but they defeated the Pumas 4-2 on penalties.

The Red-and-Black were winless in their last two games at the USA's Major League Soccer, drawing 2-2 with Inter Miami and losing 4-0 to New England Revolution. A fresh start for the Eagles at this tournament might just give them the turn-around they need at the domestic league.

CF Montreal-DC United Odds

MLS Odds: CF Montreal-DC United Odds

CF Montreal: +120

DC United: +190

Draw: +240

Over 2.5 Goals: -120

Under 2.5 Goals: -116

How to Watch CF Montreal vs. DC United

TV: N/A

Stream: MLS Season Pass, Apple TV

Time: 7:30 PM ET/ 4:30 PM PT

Why CF Montreal Can Beat DC United

CF Montreal had a rollercoaster of emotions on Sunday. Montreal seemed to be on their way to defeating Pumas UNAM in Quebec, with Bryce Duke and Mathieu Choinière giving them a 2-0 lead. However, they let a two-goal lead slip in the final three minutes of their match against Pumas UNAM, resulting in a frustrating 2-2 draw. The game went to penalties, where Hernán Losada's team emerged victorious with a 4-2 scoreline, with Adrián Aldrete and Jorge Ruvalcaba missing their spot-kicks for the Mexican side.

Before that dramatic encounter, Montreal secured a comfortable victory over Charlotte in the MLS, putting an end to their three-game losing streak and elevating themselves to the 10th spot in the Eastern Conference table. In their most recent matches, CF Montreal has displayed a mixed performance. They suffered a 3-0 defeat against Chicago Fire FC but rebounded with a solid 2-0 victory against Charlotte FC.

After accumulating two points on the opening night, Club de Foot Montréal is now aiming to secure the top spot in Group East 2. With just two more points, Hernán Losada's team will secure a place in the round of 32, and a full three-point victory would secure them the top spot in their group.

Montreal Impact and DC United's head-to-head record shows that of the 28 meetings they've had, Montreal Impact has won 10 times. Montreal's last wins against DC United were in 2022, when they snatched the league double and scored 3-1 on aggregate.

Montreal will need to score if they wish to get a win here. Chinonso Offor and Sunusi Ibrahim lead the Impact in scoring across all tourneys. Mathieu Choinière, Bryce Duke, Ariel Lassiter, and Romell Quioto provide more offensive power at the front and midfield.

Why DC United Can Beat CF Montreal

DC United is heading into the upcoming game after experiencing a humbling defeat against the New England Revolution in the league and will be eager to regain their winning form. In their last outing, DC United faced a crushing 4-0 loss, denying them a second consecutive away victory.

Wayne Rooney's team has encountered some struggles recently, as they have failed to win three of their last four games since the beginning of July, with two losses and one draw. Currently positioned ninth in the MLS Eastern Conference, the Black-and-Red perseveres to find their rhythm on Wednesday and begin their Leagues Cup journey on a positive note.

In two of their last three MLS matches, DC United managed to secure one victory against FC Dallas and a draw against Inter Miami CF. D.C. United is determined not to return empty-handed from their trip to Canada. The Black-and-Red will aim to secure a victory at Stade Saputo.

In 28 head-to-head fixtures, DC has won nine times and forced draws on nine occasions as well. The Black-and-Red hope to maintain their momentum against Montreal, to whom they had an unbeaten record this season. They had a 1-0 win last April and a 2-2 draw on the last day of May.

Wayne Rooney will need to bring out the best in his squad. Christian Benteke leads the team in all tournaments with three goals. The likes of Ted Ku-DiPietro, Mateusz Klich, Chris Durkin, and Steve Birnbaum have one goal each. The likes of Victor Pálsson, Ruan, Pedro Santos, Mohanad Jeahze, Russell Canouse, and Kristian Fletcher will also provide big chances, key passes, and assists in this match.

Final CF Montreal-DC United Prediction & Pick

Both squads will push for wins in order to get a deep run in this tournament. Montreal may have the better record as of late, but DC knows their way against them and will grab the win here.

Final CF Montreal-DC United Prediction & Pick: DC United (+190), Over 2.5 goals (-120)