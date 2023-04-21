With the 2023 NFL Draft just days away, the Los Angeles Chargers could look to address several areas. On the offensive side of the ball, running back, offensive line, wide receiver, and tight end could all be on their radar. On defense, they have needs across the board.

Luckily for this Los Angles unit, they have veteran talent on both sides of the ball. With that being the case, they could use the draft as a way to add the best players available.

In a draft class such as this, players with high upside could still be available in the third round. When the Chargers make their selection at pick 85, they could add a playmaker to this roster.

Here are three options for the Chargers at pick 85 in the NFL Draft.

3. Tank Bigsby, RB Auburn

With Austin Ekeler’s future in Los Angeles still unknown, the team could look to add another option out of the backfield. After adding Texas A&M’s Isaiah Spiller in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft, they could now use their third-round pick on another young running back. This could come in Auburn’s Tank Bigsby.

During his time at Auburn, Bigsby was a force out of the backfield. Over three seasons and 35 games, he carried the ball a total of 540 times. In total, he rushed for 2,903 yards and 25 touchdowns. He also played a role in the receiving game, hauling in 62 receptions for 448 receiving yards. In each of his three seasons, Bigsby rushed for at least 800 rushing yards and five touchdowns.

While Bigsby didn’t surpass 1,000 rushing yards in 2022, he still remained efficient. He finished his final collegiate season recording 970 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns while averaging 5.4 yards per carry.

Heading into the NFL, Bigsby has the tools to become a lead back. While he doesn’t have elite speed, he is a physical runner that can break down defenses.

Placing Bigsby alongside Ekeler, or in a Chargers backfield without him, he has the skill set to make an impact. A one-two punch of Ekeler and Bigsby, alongside the wide receiver duo of Williams and Allen could give Herbert all of the tools that he needs to succeed.

2. Yaya Diaby, DE, Louisville

The Chargers defensive front led by Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack is one of the most polarizing in the NFL. But last season as injuries struck the group, the lack of depth impacted them heavily. Now heading into the draft. the defensive front will be a major for Los Angeles to address. Even on day three, they could have their pick of talented options up front in a loaded class. A potential player that the Chargers could have on their radar is Louisvilles Yaya Diaby.

Throughout his three seasons at Louisville, Diaby developed into a force off of the edge. While taking the field in 33 total games, he recorded 56 solo tackles, 94 total tackles, 19.5 tackles for loss, and 10.5 sacks.

Over his first two seasons, Diaby showed flashes of the impact that he could make, but in 2022, he played his best football yet. Through 13 games, he recorded 22 solo tackles, 37 total tackles, 14 tackles for loss, and nine sacks.

Coming in at 6’3″ and 263 pounds, Diaby is not the biggest prospect coming off of the edge. But he does have elite speed that makes him a constant threat to opposing offensive linemen.

The addition of Diaby would not only give the Chargers much-needed depth, but it could also give them a reliable option alongside Bosa and Mack. Letting him learn from two of the game’s best edge rushers could quickly lead to him making an impact at the next level.

Xaver Hutchinson, WR, Iowa State

With the wide receiver duo of Williams and Allen, the Chargers already have two pass catchers that can carry the load through the air. In addition, Joshua Palmer and Jalen Guyton have been reliable options. But the group could use another option. Iowa State’s Xavier Hutchinson could be the ideal addition to this big-play offense.

During his three seasons at Iowa State, Hutchinson was a consistent threat anywhere on the field. In total, he hauled in 254 receptions for 2,929 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns over 35 collegiate games.

In his final season, Hutchinson posted the best numbers of his collegiate career. He finished the year recording 107 receptions for 1,171 receiving yards and six touchdowns, marking career highs in each category.

Placing Hutchinson alongside an elite route runner in Allen could give him the chance to improve that area of his game. Given that he can continue to make strides in this area, he could quickly become a go-to target for Herbert.