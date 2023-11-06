It's the Chargers vs. Jets in a must-win Monday Night Football Matchup for both teams. Here's all the info you need on how to watch.

The Los Angeles Chargers have played five of their first seven games of this season within one score. The New York Jets are riding a three-game winning streak and, with a win Monday night, will be just half a game back of the division lead. Both of these teams have had their fair share of ups and downs, but both find themselves in extremely intriguing situations entering Monday Night Football.

A win for either team puts them right in the mix of playoff positions, whereas a loss digs them into a hole they may not escape. Here's all your info on how to watch the Chargers vs. Jets on Monday Night Football.

Chargers vs. Jets: How to watch Monday Night Football

The Chargers vs. Jets will be on ABC and ESPN, as is the tradition for Monday Night Football. The Manningcast will be on ESPN2 this week, so tune in there for Peyton and Eli's takes on the game. The last time the Jets were on Monday Night Football, Aaron Rodgers tore his Achilles. So, if anything bad happens, we might need to reopen the investigation into the Manningcast curse. If you don't have access to a TV that has the game, you can stream it with no additional subscription via fuboTV.

Date: Monday, Nov. 6 | 8:15 p.m. EST

Location: Metlife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey

T.V. channel: ABC/ESPN| Live stream: fuboTV (click for a free trial)

FanDuel Odds: Chargers -3.5 | O/U 39.5

Chargers storylines

The Chargers continue to be a deeply frustrating team to root for. They have a lot of talent, especially on offense, and Justin Herbert continues to make plays at an elite level. He's throwing for 270 yards per game on 68% competition percentage and has thrown 13 touchdowns to just 4 interceptions. The Chargers are balanced too. While they run by committee, they're averaging over 100 yards per game. Which isn't great but also isn't terrible.

However, defensively, they are a different story. They have the worst pass defense in the league by a wide margin. This is why when they play teams over .500, they lose, and under .500, they win. If they want to keep pace in the AFC, the defense needs to prove that it can play to a league-average level. And the Jets are a great proving ground for that because of how hot they are. But if they can't, Chargers fans will just get increasingly worried Herbert's talents are going to waste just like Philip Rivers did.

Jets storylines

It seems like another lifetime ago that the Aaron Rodgers-led Jets were the talk of the football world. No one was going to stop them. And then the turf at Metlife Stadium did four plays into the season. Then, the Jets fell out of the spotlight as Zach Wilson took on the starting role. And then the Jets won three games in a row and put themselves on the verge of returning to the national spotlight as legitimate AFC East contenders.

As far-fetched and wild as that sounds, we could be living in that reality sooner than you think. The Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills have struggled to find consistency all season long, and none of them have opened any kind of gap on the Jets in the division.

But the Jets have. And they've found it through fielding one of the best scoring defenses in the league. While Jets fans may still wonder what could have been thanks to how lights-out the defense has played, they are proving that you don't need a high-powered offense to win games in the NFL. The Jets field one of the worst passing attacks in the league based on yards per game. It doesn't matter when you're giving up two scores per game.

The highlight of this little stretch of play was handing the Philadelphia Eagles their first loss of the year and holding them to 14 points. It'll be an unstoppable force meeting an immovable object when the Jets defense and Chargers offense are out there, and the other units are going to have to make their mark where they can to keep pace.