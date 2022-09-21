Chargers star Justin Herbert gets encouraging update on painful ribs injury

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert received an important update on his status after suffering a ribs injury against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 2. Via Lindsey Thiry, Chargers head coach Brandon Staley revealed that Herbert is being considered day-to-day by the team but is slowly making progress in the right direction ahead of Week 3.

Chargers coach Brandon Staley says Justin Herbert is feeling more comfortable, participated in some light throwing yesterday, and is day to day. Herbert will be wearing a rib protector. Staley says he’ll go in individual drills today. — Lindsey Thiry (@LindseyThiry) September 21, 2022

Herbert was participating in some light throwing on Tuesday and while he’s not going to be a full participant at practice on Wednesday, Staley indicated the start quarterback would be involved in individual drills.

The extent to which the ribs injury was impacting Herbert was made clear when he opted against picking up an easy first down with his legs late in the fourth quarter. Rather than run for the first down, Herbert gave up on the play and threw the ball off to the side, setting up fourth down. The Chargers star then delivered a jaw-dropping dime to DeAndre Carter in the center of the field.

Justin Herbert was diagnosed with a fracture to his rib cartilage, which was an encouraging update given the team had feared that he had a full fracture to his ribs. While he’s still limited to individual drills at practice, the Chargers continuing to label him as day-to-day is an encouraging sign.

The Chargers host the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 3 and will hope to have Herbert out on the field. They’ll need to see how he progresses throughout the rest of the week and whether he can get back to practice before making a decision for Sunday, but the latest update bodes well for his availability.