Los Angeles Chargers head coach Brandon Staley addressed the media on Wednesday for the first time since crashing out of the playoffs in a historic Wild Card Round loss vs. the Jacksonville Jaguars. Staley touched on a variety of topics, but among his most notable comments came when asked about his controversial decision not to rest his starters in Week 18, a meaningless game for the Chargers. During that game, which LA ended up losing, star wide receiver Mike Williams was carted off the field with a back injury. Staley (almost) admitted that he made a mistake when it came to that call.

Via Chargers Wire, Staley was asked if he regrets the decision to play his starters, leading to the injury to Williams.

“I know that there’s no one who felt worse about Mike Williams not competing than me.”

While the Chargers initially expressed optimism that Williams would be able to play in the Wild Card Round matchup against the Jaguars, a second MRI on his back revealed a more serious injury diagnosis, and he was subsequently ruled out. While Staley didn’t fully fall on the knife for that decision, he admitted how bad he felt about Williams being forced to miss the playoff game.

Brandon Staley appears, for the time being at least, to be out of the danger zone when it comes to his job security. The Chargers fired their QB coach and offensive coordinator, and will look to fill both roles during the 2023 offseason. As for Staley, despite a season full of questionable decision-making, the Chargers’ head coach will return to the team next season in hopes of avoiding another catastrophic playoff collapse.