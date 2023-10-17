The Los Angeles Chargers suffered a tough 20-17 loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Monday Night Football to drop to 2-3 on the season, and head coach Brandon Staley dropped a take on the game that will raise some eyebrows.

“We're driving down to win the game at the end of the game,” Brandon Staley said, via Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk. “That's a really good football team over there. They've won 12 games the last two seasons and gone deep into the playoffs. It was a high-level game between two teams that are really, really good. I just think we've got to play the game a little more on our terms. I think it starts with protecting the passer better through the run game, keepers, action, making sure those guys don't get their ears pinned back and they're able to get off the rock, because they have a lot of good rushers there.”

The Cowboys pass rushers were able to pin their ears back on the final drive when they were up 20-17. A Micah Parsons sack forced a third and long, and more pressure on the next play caused a Stephon Gilmore interception of Justin Herbert. Staley went on to defend his Chargers team after the close loss.

“It was 20-17 between two really good teams,” Staley said, via Smith. “We can learn from how we played at the finish in order to close it out.”

Not many question the talent of the Chargers, but Staley's coaching is often questioned. With the team at 2-3 going into a week in which they play the Kansas City Chiefs, they are in danger of falling two games under .500 for the second time.