Brandon Staley reveals chances J.C. Jackson plays Week 2 vs. Chiefs

Brandon Staley and the Los Angeles Chargers pulled out a huge win against an AFC West opponent in the Las Vegas Raiders to open their season. They will have a chance to do the same thing in Week 2 against the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday Night Football.

Brandon Staley’s update on J.C. Jackson’s injury

The Chargers managed to beat the Raiders despite the fact they were without some key players, with star cornerback J.C. Jackson being the most prominent player not on the field for Los Angeles. When asked whether or not Jackson would be able to play in Week 2 for the Chargers, Brandon Staley said he believed that Jackson had a 50-50 shot of suiting up on Thursday night. Whether or not Jackson plays could end up having a huge impact on the outcome of this very important division matchup.

#Chargers coach Brandon Staley says CB JC Jackson has "50-50" chance to play Thursday vs. #Chiefs — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) September 12, 2022

Jackson is set to be the Chargers top cornerback once he takes the field for them, and having him against a passing attack that’s as lethal as Kansas City’s could make a huge difference for Los Angeles. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes fired five touchdowns in Week 1 against the Arizona Cardinals, so even though they lost Tyreek Hill this offseason, it’s clear their offense is still as dangerous as ever.

Either way, after being forced to miss the Chargers season-opener, this appears to be a positive update for Jackson as he continues to work towards making his return to the field. If he can play, it would go a long way towards slowing down the Chiefs passing attack, and it could help the Chargers prove they mean business in the AFC West this season.