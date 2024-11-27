The Los Angeles Chargers needed to address their defense following their Monday Night Football showing. The Bolts watched the Baltimore Ravens eat up an astonishing 212 rushing yards in the 30-23 loss. Head coach Jim Harbaugh, star defender Derwin James and company now get to add a former Miami Dolphins starter.

Marcus Maye is heading to L.A., per NFL Network insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero. Maye got claimed off waivers by L.A., the insiders added.

The Chargers have become a feel good story in the league. Harbaugh has led the Chargers to a two-win improvement from their 5-12 showing of 2023. The Bolts also are in the hunt for a playoff spot heading into December. Harbaugh has positioned his first Chargers team to make a postseason push right away at 7-4 overall.

However, the Ravens loss puts L.A. near the bottom of the wildcard race. Ravens running back Derrick Henry even wore down the defense with 140 yards. The Chargers currently hold the sixth spot ahead of the rival Denver Broncos, who aren't far behind at 7-5.

What type of player are the Chargers bringing in from Dolphins?

Maye isn't a household name across the league. He has zero Pro Bowl appearances. He wasn't with Miami for long either. Maye suited up for 11 games only, starting in three contests.

Regardless, he's a solid pickup for a team clearly thinking about stretching their season past January 5.

Maye comes to L.A. as an eighth-year safety. The 6-foot, 207-pounder arrived to the NFL as a second round draft selection to the New York Jets, landing at No. 39 overall. The former Florida Gators star immediately cracked the starting lineup for all 16 games.

Maye started in 80 out of 88 games in his career. He finished an entire season in three of his first four seasons. The past steady starter collected 312 tackles, 219 solo stops, nine tackles for a loss and snatched six interceptions with the Jets. He's best remembered by Gang Green for returning a league-best 104-yard pick during the 2018 season.

The New Orleans Saints handed him his next stop. He agreed to a three-year, $28.5 million deal to join the NFC South franchise. But the team cut him ahead of the 2024 season to clear cap space. Maye eventually trekked to Miami, signing on June 13. Now, has his first-ever west coast stop in the league.

Maye is joining the NFL's best scoring defense. He's also anticipated to add an extra run stuffing option for a team ranking 15th against ground attacks.