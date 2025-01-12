Fans seem to be having too much fun online after Jim Harbaugh's Los Angeles Chargers suffered a rather embarrassing loss in their Wild Card matchup against the Houston Texans.

After finishing the first quarter up 6-0 on the scorecards, the Chargers ended up losing the game 12-32. While it was an absolute nightmare for the fifth-year QB Justin Herbert and Jim Harbaugh, fans seem to have hilariously pinpointed the reason why the Chargers lost the game.

The SpongeBob-themed Nickelodeon broadcast of Saturday's NFL Wildcard playoff game threw out an unlikely wrinkle with the Dirty Bubble. Early in the second quarter of the matchup, the Dirty Bubble floated into frame during the alternate broadcast and “kidnapped” the Chargers head coach.

What seemed like just a quick gag to involve a SpongeBob SquarePants character in the broadcast, the Dirty Bubble's appearance completely flipped the game on its head. Texans went on to outscore Los Angeles 32-6 after the Dirty Bubble swallowed Harbaugh up, making it a very possible reason for the outrageous collapse of the Chargers, well, at least in the minds of the fans trolling online.

Sure, the Chargers' sheer inability to slow down the Texans on both sides of the ball after this point in the game was the real reason this didn't go their way, this seems to have got the fans talking on X, with many hilariously suggesting that the result would've been different if Jim Harbaugh hadn't been kidnapped.

One fan claimed that people shouldn't slander Justin Herbert and said, “People going to conveniently ignore this while slandering Herbert.“

Another fan chimed in his opinion and suggested that people standing there should've popped the bubble. “WHY IS EVERYONE JUST STANDING THERE??? POP THE BUBBLE WTF,” said David.

Another user urged that he wanted to meet the man who paid the Dirty Bubble to kidnap Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh and stated: “I want to meet the Texas Oilman who paid Dirty Bubble to pull this off!”