After nine years in Los Angeles, Chargers fans are beginning to grow impatient with star edge rusher Joey Bosa. Despite being selected for four Pro Bowl appearances, supporters of the team have reached the boiling point with his inactivity.

The Chargers officially ruled Bosa out for their Week 6 game against the Denver Broncos along with Easton Stick, Brenden Rice, Ja'Sir Taylor and others. The ruling marked Bosa's second straight absence with his current hip injury.

Chargers fans did not hold anything back in expressing their frustration with the 29-year-old out of Ohio State. Some sarcastically gave their “shocking” reaction to him being sidelined while others were not so blunt with their comments:

“Joey Bosa out? Shocker”

“I'm done with the Joey Bosa experiment forever”

After playing in the first three games of the season, Bosa will now miss his 10th game of the Chargers' last 22 contests. Since 2022, Bosa has only appeared in 17 games out of a total of 39 outings for Los Angeles.

Since entering the league as the third overall pick of the 2016 NFL Draft, Bosa has been a force when on the field but has routinely struggled with consistency. He has played a full season in just three of his nine years as a professional and was selected to the Pro Bowl in three of the four seasons he played in 12 or more games.

Chargers gear up to face Broncos without Joey Bosa

With Bosa once again out of the lineup, the Chargers will enter Empower Field at Mile High in Week 6 at less than full strength. Jim Harbaugh's team will bring its 2-2 record into the game against the 3-2 Broncos coming out of their Week 5 bye week.

The Chargers opened the year at 2-0 with wins over the Las Vegas Raiders and Carolina Panthers before sputtering with consecutive losses to the Pittsburgh Steelers and Kansas City Chiefs. In line with Harbaugh's M.O., Los Angeles has established its suffocating defense thus far.

The Broncos have operated at a similar level, leaning on their stout defensive unit as rookie quarterback Bo Nix struggles out of the gate. Two of Denver's three victories have come by limiting their opponents to single digits.