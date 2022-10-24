In the aftermath of a Week 7 loss to the Seattle Seahawks, the Los Angeles Chargers have been dealt a significant blow to their defense. According to Ian Rappoport of NFL Network, Chargers cornerback J.C. Jackson suffered a ruptured patellar tendon injury on Sunday. This injury will rule him out for the remainder of the 2022 NFL season.

Jackson left Sunday’s affair late in the first half, a contest ending with the final score of 37-23. To make matters worse, in addition to Jackson’s injury, the Chargers also lost wide receiver Mike Williams to a high ankle sprain he sustained in the second half. Week 7 was not kind to the Chargers, although their 4-3 record still has them within striking distance of the 5-2 AFC West division-leading Kansas City Chiefs.

How the defensive unit will manage to replace the impact of J.C. Jackson, the recipient of a five-year, $82.5 million contract signed this offseason, will remain to be seen. The Chargers defense has struggled mightily this season, even with the help of their big-time free agent acquisition, allowing the eighth-most total yards to opposing offenses in 2022, per Pro Football Reference. As we approach the midway point of the regular season, it isn’t easy to imagine this is the position the franchise had hoped to find itself in.

Fortunately, the Chargers are heading into their bye week and do not play another game until Week 9 against the Atlanta Falcons. Hopefully, head coach Brandon Staley and the coaching staff have something up their sleeves to keep hopes of the playoffs and a potential Super Bowl run alive for their fan base.