Jim Harbaugh has turned to an ex-Bears head coach to assist him in his debut with the Chargers.

The Los Angeles Chargers are entering a new era of their franchise with Jim Harbaugh as head coach. As Harbaugh settles into his new role, he is looking to pack his Chargers coaching staff with as much perspective as possible.

Former Chicago Bears head coach Marc Trestman has become the latest to join Harbaugh's staff. Trestman has been hired as a senior offensive assistant, the team announced.

From 2013-24, Trestman earned his opportunity to lead an NFL franchise. However, his time with the Bears came with just a 13-19 record. Chicago failed to make the playoffs either season, leading to Trestman's ousting.

However, Trestman has much more coaching experience than a failed stint with the Bears. He has been a head coach in the CFL with the Montreal Alouettes and Toronto Argonauts. He also spent time at the either college or professional level from 1981-2007. Trestman most recently served as the head coach and general manager of the Tampa Bay – now Vegas – Vipers of the XFL.

As an offensive assistant, Harbaugh is looking to turn to Trestman for the knowledge he has learned throughout his lifetime in football. Coaching college, pros, CFL and XFL, Trestman has seen football from all angles. With Harbaugh making a giant leap from Michigan to the Chargers, he is hoping Trestman will be a trusty voice to lean on.

Marc Trestman is remembered for the struggles he encountered in Chicago. However, he has plenty more on his resume than just two seasons. Jim Harbaugh is excited to see what Trestman has to offer.