As the Los Angeles Chargers gear up for a Monday Night Football tilt with the Dallas Cowboys, two key players who were on the injury report this week are expected to play for LA. Joey Bosa and Josh Palmer, both listed as questionable entering Monday's contest, will suit up for the Chargers barring a setback, according to Tom Pelissero.

Bosa has been dealing with injuries to his hamstring and toe since Week 1 and was not on the field for a Week 4 win over the Las Vegas Raiders. He was limited the two weeks before, playing less than 35% of defensive snaps in both games, but still managed to be productive as he recorded three sacks and five tackles in those two games.

Bosa missed most of last season with a groin injury but the early bye week seems to be working in the Chargers' favor, at least when it comes to the health of their star edge rusher.

Palmer was a late addition to the injury report as he was added on Sunday with a groin injury. He practiced in full all week and had yet to feature on the injury report this season until Sunday, though the Chargers don’t believe the ailment will keep him off the field.

Palmer's role has increased since the season-ending injury to fellow wide receiver Mike Williams. The third-year pass-catcher has 11 receptions for 160 yards and a touchdown through four games. He's had at least five targets in each game since Week 1.

The Chargers bounced back for two straight wins before their bye week following an 0-2 start. They'll look to make it three in a row when they host the Dallas Cowboys on Monday night.