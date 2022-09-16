Keenan Allen, Micah Parsons react to insane Mike Williams TD catch vs. Chiefs

In the absence of wide receiver Keenan Allen, Los Angeles Chargers Mike Williams has had himself a big night against the Kansas City Chiefs.

During the third quarter of the heated division matchup, Mike Williams brought in an insane touchdown grab. Williams and Justin Herbert connected on a 15-yard grab in the corner of the endzone.

This touchdown grab from Williams led to responses from some of the biggest stars in the NFL.

Williams teammate Keenan Allen, who is out for tonight’s game, sent out a tweet showing praise for his fellow pass catcher.

Allen put it simply, stating, “It’s Mike mf’n Dub”

Dallas Cowboys star linebacker Micah Parson also gave some input to the insane grab from Williams.

Mike Williams a cheat code wtf 😂😂😭 — Micah Parsons (@MicahhParsons11) September 16, 2022

Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Darius Slay also let his feelings be known. Slay, has had several matchups with Williams and is also one of the game’s top players at the position.

That boi mike williams is really like that I tried to tell yall!! — Darius Slay (@bigplay24slay) September 16, 2022

With three minutes to go in the game, the Chargers currently find themselves trailing the Chiefs 27-24.

Up to this point, Mike Williams has eight receptions for 113 yards and one touchdown.