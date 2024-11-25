The Los Angeles Chargers are gearing up for a crucial matchup against the Baltimore Ravens on Monday Night Football. Ahead of their clash, the Chargers shook up their roster.

Los Angeles signed cornerback Eli Apple to the active roster while elevating safety Tony Jefferson and outside linebacker Caleb Murphy from the practice squad. Cornerback Deane Leonard was activated off of injured reserve while both safety AJ Finley (ankle) and tight end Hunter Hurst were placed on IR, via Daniel Popper of The Athletic.

Apple has appeared in three games with the Chargers in 2024, racking up two tackles and a pass break up. He has also earned an impressive 78 grade from Pro Football Focus. While that may come in a small sample size, Los Angeles will be looking for Apple to step away whenever a ball is thrown his away.

Henry is the only offensive player among the Chargers' MNF transactions. Amid his continued absence, Will Dissly has stepped up, catching 37 passes for 352 yards and a touchdown. He'll be a continued featured target for Justin Herbert for at least the next four games.

Apple, Jefferson, Murphy and Leonard will be returning to a defense that entered Week 12 ranked 10th in total defense, allowing 317.1 yards per game. Their pass defense specifically ranks 11th, allowing 206.6 YPG.

Now, the Chargers will be taking on an entirely different beast in the Ravens. Baltimore enters their matchup with the top offense in the NFL, averaging 430.1 YPG.

But is Los Angeles wants to prove they are real Super Bowl contenders, a Monday Night Football win would certainly do the trick. While they're still behind the Kansas City Chiefs, a victory would move the Chargers' record to 8-3. They'd be well on their way to earning a playoff spot.

Eli Apple won't turn to tables tremendously on a win or not. But he gives Los Angeles another experienced cornerback for their secondary.