The Los Angeles Chargers signed edge rusher Tuli Tuipulotu on Monday, their second-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. The Chargers' pass rush in 2023 will be a dominant force between Tuipulotu, Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack.

This signing completes the Chargers 2023 draft class negotiations — all of their picks are now under contract.

Tuipulotu is a USC product who led all of college football in sacks last year, with 13.5. He was also the 2022 Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year and a unanimous All-American. Tuipulotu's cousin, San Francisco 49ers safety Talanoa Hufanga, won the same award at USC in 2020. Hufanga now headlines the NFL's best defense with Joey Bosa's brother, Nick.

Tuipulotu is a great fit for a defensive front that already features other elite talent. His combination of size and athleticism allows him to line up inside as well as on the edge. USC asked him to move around on the line in college, so he can easily slot into the interior if he needs to.

Tuipulotu's frame at 6-foot-3, 266 lbs, combined with his production make him a very attractive prospect. He's the type of player who almost can't be bad, and he's stepping into a great situation.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The Chargers added some strong talent in the NFL Draft this year and are getting some key pieces back from injury in 2023. They took wideout Quentin Johnston out of TCU in the first round and further bolstered the defense with Washington State linebacker Daiyan Henly, who is an excellent tackler.

Pro Bowl left tackle Rashawn Slater is back from a bicep injury which caused him to miss most of last season. Cornerback J.C. Jackson is also returning from an injury-plagued year. Jackson is a one-time Pro Bowler and has 25 career interceptions.

These additions round out an exceptionally talented core group in Los Angeles. Johnston joins a stacked offense of Keenan Allen, Mike Williams and Austin Ekeler.

Justin Herbert's young career has been remarkable, and adding another weapon will only make things easier for him. Better yet, the Chargers added the Dallas Cowboys' former offensive coordinator, Kellen Moore.