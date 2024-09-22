The Los Angeles Chargers have a big unknown at QB heading into Week 3. Justin Herbert suffered an ankle injury in Week 2 and has been listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's game against the Steelers. Fans will have to wait until closer to kickoff to get the team's final decision on who will be under center.

Justin Herbert is preparing to play against the Steelers on Sunday. However, the Chargers are not expected to make a decision on their starting QB until pre-game warmups, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The Chargers would obviously prefer that Herbert be healthy enough to play on Sunday. If he is unable to go, their contingency plans include both Easton Stick and Taylor Heinicke.

Schefter also noted that there is a real chance that the Chargers will have three active QBs on Sunday. They may play it safe and have Herbert, Stick, and Heinicke active for the game just to be safe.

Previewing the Chargers' Week 3 matchup against the Steelers

The Chargers have a chance to start the 2024 season with a 3-0 record if they can get past the Steelers on Sunday.

They will take on a similarly-motivated Steelers outfit who did not expect to have a chance at a 3-0 start themselves. Pittsburgh sits at the top of the AFC North standing through two weeks and could put themselves in great position with a win. Meanwhile, the Chargers could keep pace with the Chiefs with a victory.

The status of Chargers QB Justin Herbert will be a hugely important factor to the outcome of this game. Los Angeles will need Herbert active to have a chance at scoring enough points to secure the victory. If Herbert is unable to go, it is easy to imagine the Steelers taking the air out of the ball and doing just enough to get by the Chargers.

The Chargers defense will need to be extra careful of Justin Fields and his rushing ability in this game.

Pittsburgh is the betting favorite thanks to their homefield advantage.

The game kicks off at 1PM ET at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh.