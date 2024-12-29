The Los Angeles Chargers clinched the playoffs with a Week 17 win over the New England Patriots but lost another member of their secondary in the process. Fourth-year defensive back Elijah Molden left the game with a shin injury and did not return.

After the game, the team confirmed that Molden had broken his fibula, ending his 2024 campaign. His career-best season ends with 75 tackles, three interceptions, seven pass breakups and two fumble recoveries.

Molden was in his first year with the Chargers after being traded to Los Angeles from the Tennessee Titans in the preseason. He began the year as a backup safety but, largely due to injuries, quickly emerged as an every-down starter.

Molden became a permanent starter for Jesse Minter's defense in Week 7. He has played over 80 percent of the defensive snaps in all but one game since then before suffering the injury. He was also a key contributor on special teams.

The Chargers did not mention if they plan to move Molden to injured reserve or not with just one regular season game remaining. If they do, he would become the fifth member of their secondary to do so. Asante Samuel Jr., Alohi Gilman, Marcus Maye and Eli Apple are all already out with respective injuries.

Chargers to end one-year playoff hiatus despite Elijah Molden injury

Even with Molden's injury, the Chargers dominated the Patriots in Week 17, stifling their offense. While Justin Herbert and Ladd McConkey got whatever they wanted against the New England defense, Drake Maye could not form any sort of consistency.

Los Angeles ended the game with 428 yards of total offense, a stark contrast to the 181 yards the Patriots could muster. New England's only touchdown in the 40-7 result came on a deep shot from Maye to DeMario Douglas in the second quarter.

Along with clinching a Wild Card spot, the Chargers also made history in the game. Herbert's 281 passing yards allowed him to surpass Peyton Manning to set the new record for most passing yards in a player's first five years in the NFL.

The Chargers' playoff berth is their first since 2022, recovering from a one-year hiatus. It is also head coach Jim Harbaugh's first NFL post-season appearance since making it to the NFC Championship Game with the San Francisco 49ers in 2013. The first-year head coach has spent the past decade coaching his alma mater, Michigan, to nine record-setting seasons.