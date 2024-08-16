The Los Angeles Chargers kick off the 2024 NFL season with excitement and anticipation. The Chargers brought in Jim Harbaugh as their head coach to build a competitive team around Justin Herbert. Training camp is well underway, and the Bolts should be considered with a few of their players' performances.

The Chargers already have injury problems, as Herbert has gone down with a plantar fascia injury in his right foot. The positive news is Herbert is out of the walking boot, and they hope he will be available for Week 1.

Los Angeles has made many moves this offseason to retool its team around Herbert. It started with Harbaugh, who then brought in Greg Roman as the offensive coordinator and Jesse Minter as the defensive coordinator.

To fit Roman's offense as the former Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator, they brought in Gus Edwards and JK Dobbins, two former Ravens running backs. Edwards had a career year in 2023, rushing for 810 yards and 13 touchdowns. Dobbins, the former second-round pick, has struggled to stay on the field in his first four seasons.

The Chargers will likely be a more balanced offense, which takes pressure off the young receivers. Rookie wideout Ladd McConkey has been a standout and could be impactful this season.

With a ton of changes on both sides of the ball, the Bolts could get off to a bumpy start. With that said, here are two key Chargers players struggling early during NFL training camp.

Quarterback Easton Stick

While Easton Stick isn't going to be the franchise quarterback, his performance in camp should be concerning. The 28-year-old has faced criticism from both training camp and the first preseason game.

Stick completed five of 13 passes for 31 yards, zero touchdowns, and an interception against the Seattle Seahawks. While the Chargers wouldn't have Stick start long-term, they will have to turn to a backup if Herbert is held out of Week 1.

With the way Stick is performing in training camp and the first preseason game, he will need to step up in the second preseason game, as it could be a make-or-break situation. If Stick struggles again, the Chargers could be looking for a new backup quarterback via trade or free agency.

Wide receiver Quentin Johnston

The Bolts' first-round pick in 2023 struggled in his rookie campaign and hasn't taken a jump in year two. Johnston's first season was plagued by drops and missed opportunities that led to a disappointing year. He finished with 38 receptions for 431 yards and two touchdowns.

Early in the offseason, the front office held out hope for a breakout from Johnston in his second season. However, as we get closer to Week 1, Johnston remains the fourth wide receiver in the depth chart. Joshua Palmer, McConkey, and DJ Chark Jr are all above Johnston in the receiver room.

The 22-year-old wideout, with his big six-foot-four frame, is young and full of potential, but his struggles are concerning. It's possible that Johnston can clean up the drops and become impactful, but starting out as the wide receiver four is not a good sign.

The Chargers will hope for a “Davante Adams” type turnaround, who went from a cut candidate after his second season due to drops to one of the best receivers in the NFL.

The Chargers have a lot to look forward to this season, as they have a whole new coaching staff and new additions to the roster. Bolts fans should continue monitoring Stick and Johnston's performances as they enter the season.