With a Los Angeles Chargers Week 2 game scheduled against the Tennessee Titans, many eyes will be on Justin Herbert and co.. Ahead of the LA-Tennessee game, we'll be making our Chargers Week 2 predictions.

Los Angeles had a narrow Week 1 loss to the Miami Dolphins with a score of 36-34. It was a shootout between the two explosive offenses, but Miami made the plays when it mattered most. Tua Tagovailoa led the Dolphins on a game-winning drive to take the lead late in the fourth quarter. Herbert and the Chargers offense had an opportunity to respond, but the Dolphins' pass rush was too much and eventually got a defensive stop.

Week 2 is a pivotal game for Los Angeles to get back on track. The AFC is highly competitive this season, as plenty of teams have the talent to make it to the playoffs. This makes every game count even more; one game could make the difference.

The Chargers will be up against the Titans, who lost to the New Orleans Saints 16-15. Tennessee has a solid roster in Week 1, and they can't be underestimated.

With that said, let's move on to the Chargers Week 2 predictions.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

*Watch NFL games LIVE with fuboTV (click for free trial)*

3. Joshua Kelley goes over 100 yards

Joshua Kelley got an unexpected amount of carries after Austin Ekeler exited the game with an ankle injury. With Ekeler's status still in question, Kelley is in line for a significant role in the offense in Week 2.

Kelley rushed for 91 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries in Week 1. With a heavier workload, if Ekeler is out, Kelley could easily go over 100 yards. While the Chargers offense is a high-powered passing attack, they try to have a balanced approach.

The Titans held the Saints to 69 rushing yards on 27 carries. However, Los Angeles should perform better than New Orleans. With Kelley potentially getting a bigger workload, he should have a great game.

For our 2023 NFL bold predictions, listen below:

2. Chargers get the win, move to 1-1

The Chargers are a talented team and should make it to the playoffs again this season. They have had back-to-back tough losses dating back to last year's playoffs. In the Wild Card Round, Los Angeles blew a 27-0 lead to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Chargers lost to another talented AFC team, the Dolphins, in Week 1. Heading into Week 2, Los Angeles needs to get back on track. They have the tools to be one of the best teams in the NFL and just have to put it all together.

1. Justin Herbert throws three touchdowns

Los Angeles has one of the best quarterbacks in the league in Herbert. The 25-year-old quarterback threw for 228 yards, one touchdown, and zero interception in Week 1. He completed 69.7 percent of his passes and had a solid performance.

However, Herbert is a gun-slinging quarterback and has elite weapons to throw to. He has a receiving core of Keenan Allen, Mike Williams, and first-round pick Quentin Johnston. Los Angeles also has two quality tight ends with, Donald Parham Jr. and Gerald Everett.

Having so many weapons on offense with an elite quarterback should allow Herbert to dominate. The Titans have a quality defense, but Los Angeles' offense is one of the most talented in football. Herbert should have his first big game of the season in Week 2.

The Chargers need to bounce back after a heartbreaking Week 1 loss. They should get a win over Tennessee on the road in Week 2.