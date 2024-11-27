ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Los Angeles Chargers hit the road to take on the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday. It is time to continue our NFL odds series with a Chargers-Falcons prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Chargers-Falcons Last Game – Matchup History

The Chargers last played the Falcons in 2022. Los Angeles won that game 20-17.

Overall Series: The Falcons lead the all-time series 8-4.

Here are the Chargers-Falcons NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Chargers-Falcons Odds

Los Angeles Chargers: -1.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -120

Atlanta Falcons: +1.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +102

Over: 48.5 (-110)

Under: 48.5 (-110)

How to Watch Chargers vs. Falcons

Time: 1:00 PM ET/10:00 AM PT

TV: CBS

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why The Chargers Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Chargers are playing well, but they are coming off a loss against the Baltimore Ravens. Justin Herbert is at the forefront of their solid play lately. Herbert has thrown for 2,404 yards on the season, 13 touchdowns, and just one interception. He does have a career-low completion percentage as of right now, but he has a career-high yards per attempt. If Herbert can continue to play well, the Chargers will be able to win this game.

The Falcons tend to give up some yards, and as a result, they allow the eighth-most points per game. Atlanta allows the seventh-most pass yards per game, and their 21 passing touchdowns allowed are the fourth-most in the NFL. Along with that, the Falcons have just seven interceptions, and they have fewer sacks than games played this season. With Atlanta's struggles to defend the pass and get to the quarterback, Hebert and the Chargers should be able to have a good game.

Los Angeles has one of the best defenses in the NFL. They did allow 30 points against the Ravens, but that can be considered an anomaly. The Chargers have allowed the fewest points per game this season, and they should be able to keep that going. The Falcons are just middle of the pack in points this season, and the Chargers can get in the backfield to disrupt plays. If the Chargers continue to be solid on defense, they will win this game.

Why The Falcons Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Falcons need Kirk Cousins to have a good game on Sunday. Cousins has passed for just under 3,000 yards this season, and 17 touchdowns. The Chargers allowed 342 passing yards against the Bengals two games ago, and Lamar Jackson threw two touchdowns Monday night. Their passing defense has been a little bit rough the past two games and Cousins has to take advantage of that. If he can, the Falcons will win.

As mentioned, the Chargers have been a bit rough the past two games. They do allow the fewest points per game, but the last two have not been great. Los Angeles has allowed 27 points and 30 points in their last two weeks. Allowing that many points does not make it easy to win games. If the Falcons can have a good offensive game, they will be able to win.

Los Angeles could be without their star running back on Sunday. JK Dobbins left the game Monday night in the first half, and did not return to action. He is officially questionable for the game on Sunday, but it is not looking great. He has been a big asset for the Chargers, so not having him is a big hurt to the offense. If he is out for this game, the Falcons will have a chance to win.

Final Chargers-Falcons Prediction & Pick

This should be a good game. The Chargers are a good team, but without Dobbins, their playmakers are limited to only Ladd McConkey. Still, I will take the Chargers to cover the spread.

Final Chargers-Falcons Prediction & Pick: Chargers -1.5 (-110)