Bill Goldberg's car collection is incredible. After a forgettable stint in the NFL, Goldberg became a megastar in the WCW before returning to dominate the WWE. He is a onetime WCW World Heavyweight Champion, three-time WWE World Champion, and was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in the Class of 2018.

Given Goldberg's popularity in the professional wrestling, have you ever wondered what kind of cars a guy like him owns? Well, wonder no more. This article features Bill Goldberg's incredible $1.7 million car collection, with photos.

Goldberg was one of WCW's main attractions back in the day, especially thanks to his previous undefeated streak. As a top superstar, Goldberg was a highly paid wrestler. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Goldberg has a net worth of around $16 million. He also has a son that plays for Colorado football.

With plenty of cash to spare, Goldberg decided to splurge on a few cars as an avid car collector. According to sources, the former WWE World Champion owns a handful of classic muscle cars and some old-school masterpieces.

14. 1946 CJ-2A Willy’s Jeep

The cheapest car in Goldberg's car collection is a 1946 CJ-2A Willy’s Jeep at only $1,241. It was originally built for the war before the former World Champion restored it himself. Powered by a 2.2-liter Inline-4 engine, it produces 60 horsepower and 105 lb-ft of torque.

13. 1973 Pontiac Super-Duty Trans Am

Next up on this list is Goldberg's muscle car in the form of the 1973 Pontiac Super-Duty Trans Am. This rare vehicle can produce 290 horsepower and 390 lb-ft of torque thanks to its 7.5-liter V8 engine.

12. 1967 Mercury M-Series Pickup

Another old-school vehicle in Goldberg's garage is the 1967 Mercury M-Series Pickup, which cost the former WWE world champion around $50,000 to restore the truck. Equipped with a 5.0-liter Ford 352 engine, it produces 208 horsepower.

11. 1969 Dodge Charger

Speaking of muscle cars, Goldberg also owns a $50,000 1969 Dodge Charger. Thanks to a four-speed manual transmission, this muscle car can go as fast as 137 mph.

10. 1970 Pontiac Trans Am Ram Air IV

One of the rarest cars in Goldberg's collection is a $74,000 1970 Pontiac Trans Am Ram Air IV. With a 7.5-liter V8 engine, it produces 370 horsepower and 445 lb-ft of torque.

9. 1970 Chevrolet Camaro Z28

Another elite car in Goldberg's garage is a 1970 Chevrolet Camaro Z28, which cost the former WWE superstar $77,000. With the help of a four-speed manual transmission, it can reach a top speed of 118 mph.

8. 2022 RAM 1500 TRX

There's no question that the 2022 RAM 1500 TRX is one of the best pickups. As a result, Goldberg also owns a $85,885 beauty for himself. Built with a 6.5-liter supercharged V8 engine, it produces 702 horsepower and 650 lb-ft of torque.

7. Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170

Considered to be the most powerful muscle car in the industry, it's easy to see why Goldberg just couldn't resist buying one. He paid $96,666 to acquire a Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170. Equipped with a 6.2-liter Supercharged V8 engine, it produces 1,025 horsepower and 945 lb-ft of torque.

6. 1968 Plymouth GTX

The 1968 Plymouth GTX holds dear for Goldberg as it was one of the first few cars he purchased for $100,000. It possesses a four-speed manual transmission, helping it go full speed at 137 mph.

5. 1966 Jaguar XK-E Series 1 Convertible

Despite being valued in the market for around $117,000, Goldberg only bought this from a friend for $11. The classy vehicle can accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in just a hairline below 6½ seconds.

4. 1965 Shelby Cobra Replica

As a NASCAR fan, Goldberg certainly has plenty of love for his 1965 Shelby Cobra Replica, which cost him $160,000. It was the very car that was made possible by none other than Birdie Eliot himself. Designed with a 7.0-liter V8 engine, it produces 410 horsepower and 480 lb-ft of torque.

3. 1967 Shelby GT500

With Goldberg establishing himself as a major star in the WCW, he rewarded himself with a 1967 Shelby GT500, which retails for around $167,000. His childhood dream car produces 355 horsepower and 420 lb-ft of torque.

2. 1970 Boss 429 Mustang

Considered to be one of the most coveted cars in the world, Goldberg actually owns a 1970 Boss 429 Mustang. For this one, he took out $236,000 from his pockets. Built with a four-speed manual transmission, it can go full speed at 118 mph.

1. 1968 Chevrolet Yenko Camaro

Sold in the market for as much as $485,000, the 1968 Chevrolet Yenko Camaro. Deriving its power from a 7.0-liter V8 engine, it produces 450 horsepower and 460 lb-ft of torque.

Nevertheless. this is all the information that we have on Bill Goldberg's incredible $1.7 million car collection.