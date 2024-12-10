Braun Strowman has a surprising car collection. Also known in real life as Adam Scherr, Strowman is a well-known strongman turned WWE wrestler. Since making his way into the WWE, Strowman has earned several title reigns, highlighted by a WWE Universal Championship. He also received notoriety when he threw Shane McMahon off the top of a steel cage.

Given Strowman's accomplishments in the WWE, have you ever wondered what kind of cars he drives? Well, wonder no more. Here is Braun Strowman's surprising $193K car collection, with photos.

According to online outlets, Strowman has a net worth of around $3 million. With plenty of cash at hand, it isn't surprising to see the Monster Among Men spend some of his hard-earned money on some nice vehicles.

4. Toyota Supra MK4

The cheapest car in Strowman's garage is the Toyota Supra MK4, which is valued in the market for around $40,000. While it's the cheapest car in the collection of the former WWE Intercontinental Champion, the Supra MK4 is a solid beast on the road that never goes out of style. Furthermore, it was simply built for speed.

Sporting a sleek exterior, the Supra MK4 should also provide any driver a racing experience like no other. In fact, it's easy to see why it's one of the best racing cars of all time.

The Supra MK4 is powered by a 3.0-liter six-cylinder powertrain. This allows it to produce 321 horsepower and 315 lb-ft of torque. On the other hand, in just a hair below five seconds, this top-tier super car can go from 0 to 60 mph with ease. It's also capable of reaching a maximum speed of 177 mph.

3. Chevrolet Camaro

When it comes to the best American-made muscle cars, there's no question that the Chevrolet Camaro deserves to be in the conversation. In fact, the Monster Among Men had to get one for himself. For this purchase, Strowman shelled out around $34,000. While it's one of the cheapest cars in Strowman's collection, the Camaro is one of the most-coveted muscle cars today.

The Camaro possesses an aggressive exterior that's capable of turning some heads. But more importantly, its combination of power and speed make it an alluring must-have vehicle for any diehard car enthusiast. As a result, it's one of the main attractions of Strowman's garage.

The Camaro operates on a 6.2-liter V8 powertrain. This allows it to produce 455 horsepower and 455 lb-ft of torque. Furthermore, it takes only four seconds to go from a standstill position to 60 mph. On the other hand, this elite muscle car can go as fast as 196 mph, making it the fastest car in Strowman's car collection.

2. BMW X5

The next car on this list comes in the form of the BMW X5, which is one of two luxury SUVs in Strowman's car collection. For this elite SUV, the former WWE World Champion paid around $59,400. It's safe to say that the BMW X5 is one of the most highly sought-after luxury SUVs in the market.

In terms of features, the BMW X5 easily stands out thanks to its sharp exterior. This should allow Strowman to drive around the city with style and class. Aside from a sharp exterior, the BMW X5's main attraction is its lavish and roomy interior that should provide the utmost comfort for the towering 6'8 WWE wrestler.

The BMW X5 is powered by a 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged six-cylinder engine. This allows it to produce 335 horsepower and 330 lb-ft of torque. In just a little more than five seconds, the BMW X5 can go from standstill position to 60 mph. On the other hand, the BMW X5 can attain a top speed of 155 mph with the assistance of an eight-speed automatic transmission.

1. Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT

The most expensive car in Strowman's collection is a Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT, which is valued in the market for around $70,000. There's no doubt that the Grand Cherokee SRT is also the most versatile car under the name of the two-time WWE Tag Team Champion.

In terms of features, the Grand Cherokee SRT is a nice-sized SUV that provides a comfy interior, which should easily house Strowman's bulky frame and stature.

In addition to this, the Grand Cherokee SRT is built for the outdoors, capable of passing through some of the most unforgiving terrain thanks to its off-roading capabilities. As a result, the Grand Cherokee SRT should come in handy for Strowman whenever he opts to engage in long road trips.

The Grand Cherokee SRT is built with a 6.2-liter supercharged Hemi V8 powertrain. This allows it to produce 707 horsepower and 645 lb-ft of torque.

Moreover, in around 3½ seconds, the Grand Cherokee SRT can accelerate from standstill position to 60 mph with ease. On the other hand, this top-tier SUV can attain a top speed of 160 mph with the assistance of an eight-speed automatic transmission.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Braun Strowman's surprising $193K car collection.