Brock Lesnar is both a WWE and UFC champion. Here's your chance to check out Lesnar's incredible car collection.

It's safe to say that Brock Lesnar is one of the most dominant superstars to ever rule the WWE. From being the Next Big Thing to becoming The Beast Incarnate, a lot would agree that he is indeed the alpha male of the human species. Some of his notable accomplishments include becoming a 10-time WWE World Champion. Furthermore, Lesnar was also the man responsible for ending The Undertaker's legendary Wrestlemania streak.

Aside from being a WWE wrestler, Lesnar also proved that he can succeed inside the octagon after squaring off in the UFC. In fact, he is a one-time UFC Heavyweight Champion.

Given Lesnar's accomplishments in sports entertainment, which have been celebrated by Hulk Hogan, have you ever wondered what kind of cars a guy like him owns? Well, wonder no more. This article features Brock Lesnar's incredible $295K car collection.

Lesnar is easily one of the biggest superstars in the WWE. Given that he is one of the biggest pay-per-view attractions for WWE, there's no question that he's also one of the highest-paid wrestlers in the locker room. Based on Celebrity Net Worth, Lesnar has a net worth of around $20 million.

With plenty of extra money to spare, it makes sense for Lesnar to have room not only to spend for his beloved farm in Saskatchewan, but the 10-time World Champion also loves to splurge on a few cars. Lesnar has a couple of SUVs and pickup trucks in his garage.

5. 1978 Dodge Power Wagon

For more photos, check out this review.

While we do know that Lesnar loves using his tractors, especially after putting it to use at WWE Summerslam 2022, the 10-time World Champion also has a love for pickup trucks. As a result, he has a 1978 Dodge Power Wagon.

Priced at $26,000, the 1978 Dodge Power Wagon is the cheapest vehicle in Lesnar's garage. However, it's definitely not a slouch.

Powered by 5.9-liter Cummins Turbodiesel Inline-6 engine, the pickup truck has 245 horsepower and 505 pound-feet of torque. Furthermore, with a six-speed automatic transmission, the 1978 Dodge Power Wagon can also reach a maximum speed of 120 mph.

4. Jeep Wrangler

For more photos, go to this review.

Valued at $45,000, the next on this list is the Jeep Wrangler. The Jeep Wrangler is built with a 3.6-liter V6 engine, allowing it to have 285 horsepower and 260 pound-feet of torque.

It is also equipped with a six-speed automatic transmission. This allows the Jeep Wrangler to reach a top speed of 110 mph. The vehicle also has no problems going from 0 to 60 mph in just over six seconds.

Unlike other common Wranglers in the market, Lesnar made sure to make modifications of his own. The former WWE Universal Champion made changes to his Wrangler's fenders, suspensions and tires, all of which should help Lesnar go through the most unforgiving terrains.

3. Chevrolet Suburban Premier

For more photos, check out this review.

While Brock Lesnar loves his jeeps and trucks for his car collection, he is also quite a family man off the WWE ring. In order to drive around his family, the $62,000 Chevrolet Suburban Premier certainly does its job.

The seven-seater SUV should be able to allow Lesnar to comfortably drive around his family within the city. Furthermore, its four-wheel drive and adjustable driver's seat are an added bonus.

Equipped with a 5.3-liter ecotec3 V8 engine, the Chevrolet Suburban Premier is one of the best SUVs in the market. Its six-speed automatic transmission should allow it go from 0 to 60 mph in just under eight seconds.

In addition to this, the Chevrolet Suburban Premier can also go as fast as 144 mph. Given the features, it's certainly a perfect car for the Lesnar household.

2. RAM 1500 TRX

For more photos, go to this review.

Speaking of pickup trucks, Lesnar also has the RAM 1500 TRX, which costs $74,000 in the market. The RAM 1500 TRX is as practical as it gets, especially if you love travel through the roughest of trails. Thanks to its powerful shock absorbers and offroad tires, going and climbing through sandy and rocky roads are just a regular matter for this monster pickup.

Powered by a 6.2-liter supercharged V8 engine, it has 702 horsepower and 650 pound-feet of torque. The RAM 1500 TRX surely has enough power to go through the most difficult terrain that most other cars in the market wouldn't be able to pass. Sure enough, it is a beastly vehicle fit for the Beast Incarnate.

1. Cadillac Escalade

For more photos, check out this review.

Sold in the market for $88,000, the Cadillac Escalade is the most expensive car in Lesnar's garage. With a roomy interior, Lesnar should have no problems experiencing comfortable drives with the Cadillac Escalade, which can perfectly house his 6-foot-3, 266-pound frame. Furthermore, the luxury SUV combines luxury, style, and performance, making it one of the most coveted SUVs in the market.

Equipped with a 10-speed automatic transmission, the Cadillac Escalade can also go as fast as 125 mph. Moreover, it has the ability to go from 0 to 60 mph in just under seven seconds.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Brock Lesnar's incredible $295K car collection.