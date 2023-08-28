Although he has yet to win an NBA championship, Chris Paul makes a case as the best point guard in the NBA. He is a 12-time All-Star, an 11-time All-NBA team player, a nine-time All-Defensive team member, and currently in the top three in the NBA in all-time steals and assists.

Given CP3's achievements in the NBA, have you ever wondered what cars a guy like him owns? Well, wonder no more. This article features Chris Paul's $613K car collection.

Chris Paul is a family man of four. However, the 12-time All-Star usually travels around via private jet. As a result, it isn't necessary for him to have a car garage filled with family cars. With plenty of money to spare from a successful NBA career, it isn't surprising that the “point god” splurged on a string of luxurious cars that include a mix of SUVs, classics, and sports cars. In fact, some would even argue that Paul owns the best car collection in the NBA.

6. Chevrolet C-10

Speaking of classics, Chris Paul made sure to get the 1971 version of the Chevrolet C-10. The Chevrolet C-10 is a classic pickup truck with a four-speed manual transmission system. It features a 6.6L V8 engine with a horsepower of 175 hp at 4,400 RPM and a torque of 275 lb-ft at 2,400 RPM. Aside from vintage looks, Paul should have no problems putting his things in the back.

5. Chevrolet Monte Carlo

Another classic in Paul's garage, the Chevrolet Monte Carlo is one of the All-NBA team player's most interesting cars. Apart from its vintage look, it is powered by a 5.0L V-8 engine with 145 horsepower and a torque of 245 lb-ft. Furthermore, it's worth noting that Paul only paid $1,300 for the vintage vehicle. However, he shelled out more money to make some modifications on this 1977 treasure. Despite already being discontinued, this car is just one of the prime examples of the phrase “old but gold.”

4. Jeep JKU Wrangler Unlimited

The Jeep JKU Wrangler Unlimited features some sleek looks. Moreover, Paul should have no problems taking this SUV on long road trips and rough terrain. Built with heavy duty materials and powered by a 3.6L V8 engine, the Jeep JKU Wrangler should have no problems taking the punishment. Moreover, the luxurious SUV should have no problems in reaching a top speed of 110 mph. With Paul's family of four, the Jeep JKU Wrangler is perfect if ever the Paul family gets tired of using the private jet.

3. Cadillac Escalade

In contrast to the previously mentioned vehicles, the Cadillac Escalade is more of a modern one. The luxurious SUV provides a spacious interior, which probably allowed CP3 to have a laid-back ride. This is ultimately useful, especially after training, practice, and grueling NBA games. The Cadillac Escalade is built with a 6.2L V8 engine that allows it to reach a top speed of 125 mph. Furthermore, it has no problems in accelerating from 0 to 60 mph in just six seconds.

2. Mercedes-Maybach S680

When it comes to luxurious vehicles, not a lot can top the Mercedes-Maybach S680. Equipped with a 6.0L Twin Turbo V12 powertrain, the Mercedes-Maybach S680 possesses 621 horsepower and 664 lb-ft torque. Built with a nine-speed automatic transmission system, the luxurious car should also have no problems going from 0 to 60 in just 4.1 seconds. In addition to this, Paul's coveted car can also reach a top speed of 155 mph. With a car like this, Paul should have no problems driving or riding with style.

1. Ferrari 458 Italia

Given that CP3 is a huge car enthusiast, it isn't surprising that he has a coveted car like a Ferrari in his car collection. In fact, there's no question that a Ferrari 458 Italia is undoubtedly fit for an elite point guard like Paul. Boasting of a 4.5L V8 engine, the Ferrari 458 Italia has 562 horsepower and torque of 398 lb-ft. Equipped with a seven-gear manual transmission system, the sports car can go as fast as 202 mph. Furthermore, it also has the ability to accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in just 3.2 seconds.

Paul recently made waves in this year's NBA offseason. After playing for the Phoenix Suns that saw him suffer another playoff exit, the Suns traded Paul to the Washington Wizards, who then quickly traded Paul to the Golden State Warriors. His move to join the Warriors ultimately puts him in a good position to finally win an elusive NBA championship.

Nevertheless, this is all we know about Chris Paul's $613K car collection.