Daniel Bryan has an incredible car collection. Formerly known as Bryan Danielson, Bryan is one of the greatest wrestlers of all time who rose to fame for winning several world titles with the WWE, highlighted by his run as the leader of the YES Movement. Afterwards, Bryan took his talents to AEW.

Given Bryan's popularity in the wrestling industry, have you ever wondered what kind of cars he drives? Well, wonder no more. This article features Daniel Bryan's incredible $1 million car collection, with photos.

Based on Celebrity Net Worth, Bryan has a net worth of around $12 million. Bryan carved out a successful and lucrative wrestling career. As a result, this has allowed the former WWE World Champion to live a lavish lifestyle. This includes purchasing a handful of luxury cars.

4. Cadillac Escalade

The cheapest car in Bryan's car collection is a Cadillac Escalade, which made the former WWE Champion shell out around $88,000. The Escalade is a favorite among Hollywood celebrities thanks to its classy exterior and roomy interior. As a result, it has become an icon of luxury that's common in the garages of big-time Hollywood A-listers.

In terms of features, the Escalade doesn't fall short in terms of size for a full-sized SUV. In addition to this, this top-tier SUV offers a lavish and roomy interior for the utmost comfort while also providing some much needed cargo space to transport some of the most bulky items. This makes it the perfect vehicle for family outings.

Built with a 6.2-liter twin-turbocharged V8 engine, the Escalade produces 420 horsepower and 460 lb-ft of torque. The Escalade only requires a little less than seven seconds to move from a standstill position to 60 mph. Furthermore, this top-of-the-line SUV can attain a top speed of 112 mph with the help of a four-speed automatic transmission.

3. Porsche 911 Turbo S

Next up on this list is Bryan's Porsche 911 Turbo S. For this super car, the AEW star took out $207,000 from his pockets.

The Porsche 911 Turbo S is a super car that easily stands out from the competition in terms of performance and its timeless design. It's safe to say that the Porsche 911 Turbo S is one of the most coveted cars in the market, and Bryan became one of those that garnered a taste for this beauty on wheels.

The Porsche 911 Turbo S derives its power from a 3.7-liter twin-turbocharged Flat-6 engine. This allows it to produce 640 horsepower and 590 lb-ft of torque. The Porsche 911 Turbo S can also go as fast as 205 mph with the assistance of a six-speed manual transmission. In addition to this, it has no problems going from 0 to 60 mph in just a little less than three seconds.

2. Lamborghini Urus

Retailing in the market for $211,321, the second-most expensive car in Bryan's collection is a Lamborghini Urus. The Urus is a high-performance luxurious SUV, making it one of the highlights of the decorated wrestler's garage. It's safe to say that Bryan is a huge fan of lavish SUVs, owning two.

The Urus provides the market with an SUV that features super car qualities. This should allow Bryan and his family to roam around with style. Furthermore, the Urus is also capable of handling off-road situations.

Powered by a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 engine, the Urus produces 650 horsepower and 627 lb-ft of torque. It relies on an eight-speed automatic transmission and can peak at 190 mph. On the other hand, it can accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in just a little more than three seconds.

1. Lamborghini Aventador

Speaking of Lamborghinis, it looks like Bryan also couldn't resist getting a Lamborghini Aventador, which is one of the most coveted cars in the world. The Aventador was well-designed not only to stand out on the streets, but its aerodynamic features pave the way for it to become one of the fastest cars in the world.

It's easily a stylish car that doesn't compromise on performance. For buying the Aventador, Bryan paid around $500,000.

The Aventador gets its power from a 6.5-liter V12 engine. This allows it to produce 759 horsepower and 531 lb-ft of torque. Moreover, the Aventador can accelerate from a standstill to 60 mph in just less than three seconds. Furthermore, it's capable of speeding up to 217 mph, and it has a seven-speed automatic transmission. This makes it the fastest car in Bryan's collection.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Daniel Bryan's incredible $1 million car collection.