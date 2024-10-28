Kaley Cuoco rose to fame, thanks to her breakout role in the hit television series The Big Bang Theory. In fact, Cuoco received three Primetime Emmy Award nominations. Given Cuoco's popularity in television screens, have you ever wondered what kind of cars she drives? Well, wonder no more. This article features Kaley Cuoco's incredible $515K car collection, with photos.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Cuoco has a net worth of around $110 million. She also stars as the voice of Harley Quinn in the DC universe's animated series on Max. With plenty of money to spare, the Big Bang Theory actress splurged on a handful of luxury cars, as per sources.

6. Toyota RAV 4

For more photos, click here

The cheapest car in Cuoco's car collection is a Toyota RAV 4. Retailing in the market for around $25,690, the RAV 4 is a solid crossover made by Toyota. It can transport up to five passengers while offering smooth rides for the Big Bang Theory star.

The RAV 4 sources its power from a 2.5-liter Inline-4 engine. This allows it to produce 176 horsepower and 172 lb-ft of torque. Moreover, its six-speed shift automatic transmission helps this elite crossover SUV go from 0 to 60 mph in just a little longer than 8½ seconds. It also can go as fast as 114 mph.

5. Lexus RX 350

For more photos, click here

Next up on this list is a luxury SUV in Cuoco's garage in the form of the Lexus RX 350, which costs around $40,475. The RX 350 provides a spacious interior combined with some advanced technological features to improve anyone's driving experience.

The RX 350 is powered by a 3.5-liter V6 engine. This allows it to produce 270 horsepower and 248 lb-ft of torque. On the other hand, its's well capable of going from standstill position to 60 mph in just under eight seconds thanks to a six-speed shiftable automatic transmission. In terms of speed, it has a maximum of 124 mph.

4. BMW 7 Series 740i

For more photos, click here

Speaking of luxury cars, Cuoco also has a BMW 7 series 740i parked in her garage. Cuoco's $74,000 BMW 7 series 740i certainly holds some memories as the top-of-the-line sedan was given to her as a wedding gift when she married now ex-husband Ryan Sweeting. Nonetheless, this luxury sedan offers lavish features that would treat any owner like royalty.

The BMW 7 series 740i sources its power from a 3.0-liter inline-6 engine. It produces 315 horsepower and 330 lb-ft of torque. Moreover, it only takes 5.6 seconds for this premium sedan to move from 0 to 60 mph with ease with the assistance of its eight-speed shiftable automatic transmission. The BMW 7 series 740i is also capable of driving up to 155 mph.

3. 2012 Land Rover Range Rover Sport

For more photos, click here

Given that the Land Rover Range Rover Sport is a favorite among Hollywood celebrities, it's safe to say that one of those actresses include the three-time Primetime Emmy Award-nominated actress. The 2012 Range Rover Sport is a top-tier SUV not only provides comfortable rides, but it's also capable of thriving in off-road conditions. For this one, Cuoco paid $79,425.

The 2012 Range Rover Sport produces 375 horsepower and 375 lb-ft of torque thanks to a 5.0-liter V8 engine. In addition to this, it only takes a little over six seconds for it to go from a standstill to 60 mph with the help of a six-speed shiftable automatic transmission. It also can speed up to 130 mph.

2. Land Rover Range Rover Sport Autobiography

For more photos, click here

It seems that The Wedding Ringer actress is a fan of Land Rover Range Rover vehicles. Aside from the 2012 Land Rover Range Rover Sport, she also has the $96,950 Land Rover Range Rover Sport Autobiography.

Like the former, the Range Rover Sport Autobiography is also a top-of-the-line SUV that's built for a comfortable driving experience like no other. Furthermore, it's also designed to pass through some of the most unforgiving terrain.

The Range Rover Sport Autobiography is built with a 5.0-liter V8 engine. It produces 518 horsepower and 461 lb-ft of torque. In terms of acceleration, an eight-speed shiftable automatic transmission helps it move from 0 to 60 mph in exactly five seconds. On the other hand, it can go as fast as 150 mph.

1. Mercedes-Benz SLS Roadster

For more photos, click here

Sold in the market for 198,675, the most expensive car in Cuoco's collection is a Mercedes-Benz SLS Roadster. It's safe to say that the SLS Roadster easily stands out on the streets for its sporty and sleek design, allowing the Big Bang Theory star to drive around the city with style.

Designed with a seven-speed automated manual transmission, the SLS Roadster can reach a top speed of 197 mph, making it the fastest car in Cuoco's collection. Its 6.3-liter V8 engine allows it to produce 563 horsepower and 479 lb-ft of torque. On the other hand, it only takes under four seconds to go from 0 to 60 mph.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Kaley Cuoco's incredible $515K car collection.