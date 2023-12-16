Travis Kelce is a tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs and the current love interest of Taylor Swift. Let's check out Kelce's car collection.

Travis Kelce is a NFL star and has a car collection to match. As a tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs, Travis Kelce has played an instrumental role in helping the franchise win two out of three Super Bowls.

In fact, some would even argue that Kelce has done enough to be a part of the best tight end conversation. Furthermore, in addition to being an elite tight end, Kelce further increased his popularity, especially after becoming the romantic interest of no other than pop star Taylor Swift.

Given Kelce's rising popularity, have you ever wondered what kind of cars a guy like him owns? Well, wonder no more. This article features Travis Kelce's $648K car collection, with photos.

Given that Kelce is one of the best tight ends in the NFL, it isn't surprising that he is also a highly paid football star that plays for one of the winningest franchises as of late. As per Celebrity Net Worth, Kelce has a net worth of around $40 million. With plenty of money to spare, the NFL star did decide to splurge on a few cars for his garage. Kelce's car collection is composed of luxury sports cars and a handful of premium SUVs.

6. 2014 GMC Terrain

First up on this list is the $24,200 2014 GMC Terrain. Although it is the cheapest car in Kelce's garage, the two-time Super Bowl champion sure does love taking this SUV for a spin around the streets of Kansas City. Equipped with a 3.6L V6 engine, the 2014 GMC Terrain can produce 301 horsepower and 272 pound-feet of torque.

And with a six-speed automatic transmission, the 2014 GMC Terrain can also go as fast as 130 mph. Furthermore, with a roomy interior, the 2014 GMC Terrain should provide Kelce some comfort by housing well his 6-foot-5, 250-pound frame.

5. 2015 Hyundai Genesis

Next up on this list is the 2015 Hyundai Genesis. Sold in the market for $38,950, this sedan is as practical as it gets for the Kansas City Chiefs tight end.

Powered by a 5.0L V8 engine, it can produce 420 horsepower and 383 pound-feet of torque. In terms of speed, the 2015 Hyundai Genesis performs decently. It can reach a maximum speed of 105 mph. On the other hand, in terms of acceleration, the sedan can go from 0 to 60 mph in just a little over five seconds with the help of its eight-speed automatic transmission.

4. 2014 Aston Martin Vanquish

Considered to be one of the most luxurious cars in the market, the two-time Super Bowl champion just had to get one. As of this writing, the value of the 2014 Aston Martin Vanquish has plummeted to $85,325. However, it's worth noting that Kelce shelled out $300,000 back in 2014 when it was released.

But true to the brand, the Vanquish performs well as a luxury car. Built with a 5.9L V12 engine, it can produce 565 horsepower and 457 pound-feet of torque.

Moreover, in terms of speed, the 2014 Aston Martin Vanquish can also reach a top speed of 183 mph. It also has no problems with going from 0 to 60 mph in just 3.6 seconds.

3. Mercedes-Benz AMG G63

The Mercedes-Benz AMG G63 is a practical SUV while also being an icon of luxury at $150,000. Aside from having a great design and a roomy interior, it also comes in handy, especially when Kelce needs to go on long road trips that will require going through some of the most unforgiving terrains.

Equipped with a 4.0L V8 engine, this SUV can produce 577 horsepower and 627 pound-feet of torque. With a nine-speed automatic transmission, the Mercedes-Benz AMG G63 can also reach a maximum speed of 137 mph. It can also accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in just 4.4 seconds.

2. 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle SS Convertible

A classic muscle car that deserves a spot in Kelce's collection, it's easy to see why the Kansas City tight end decided to pick one up for himself. In fact, the two-time Super Bowl champion was once spotted with his girlfriend Taylor Swift while taking this classic for a spin after a game.

This $150,000 classic is powered by a 7.4L V8 engine, allowing it to produce 450 horsepower. And with a four-speed manual transmission, the vehicle can go as fast as 130 mph. It can also go from 0 to 60 mph in just a little over six seconds.

1. 2016 Land Rover Range Rover SV Autobiography

Considered to be the most expensive vehicle in Kelce's garage, the 2016 Land Rover Range Rover SV Autobiography is retailed for $199,495. Usually Kelce's vehicle of choice during gamedays, it's easy to see, given the vehicle's features. It has a 5.0L V8 engine and is capable of going as fast as 155 mph.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Travis Kelce's $648K car collection.