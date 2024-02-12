Travis Kelce's unselfish choice set up the Chiefs for a championship

With the Kansas City Chiefs completing their Super Bowl defense and going back-to-back by beating the San Francisco 49ers, it is easy to forget that Travis Kelce's season started off with him being banged up during Week 1, causing him to miss the first game of the season against the Detroit Lions.

Throughout the season, Travis Kelce managed that injury among other nicks that naturally come up, and eventually rested in the last week of the regular season against the Los Angeles Chargers, declining to try to get 16 yards to reach 1,000 yards on the season. That was a decision his Chiefs teammates believed he needed to make to be ready for the playoff run, and it proved to be beneficial. Kelce spoke about the managing his schedule throughout the year.

“I have a lot of desire to be accountable for the ones next to me,” Kelce said, via Jeremy Fowler of ESPN. “Everybody has distractions or things in their lives that can take away from focus. You've just got to be able to compartmentalize that. … It might be on a national scale so it seems like it's a lot harder, but the reality is when I step in those doors or on the field, I'm focused on championship football and being a Kansas City Chief.”

Kelce has proved to be one of, if not the best tight end that the NFL has seen throughout his career, and his dedication to the Chiefs as shown by this choice and his mentality sets him up for success. He now has a third Super Bowl ring to his name.