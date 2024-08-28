The Kansas City Chiefs are on a quest to win their third championship in a row during the 2024-25 NFL season. Kansas City is returning some stout contributors headlined by Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce. Kelce has caught attention off the field for his relationship with Taylor Swift. ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter added fuel to Kelce and Swift's potential engagement rumors with a sneaky question to fellow analysts during a show segment.

Schefter joined several analysts on NFL Live, where a reporter discussed Travis Kelce's stake in a racehorse named “Swift Delivery.” The reporter asked the fellow commentators what they would name their horses, and Schefter chimed in with the ultimate question:

“How do you know that Travis Kelce didn't buy an engagement ring?” Schefter asked the reporter, via ESPN on X (formerly Twitter).

Could Adam Schefter be onto something? Is Kelce's racehorse purchase symbolic of a move he plans to take on Taylor Swift?

Until news breaks that Kelce and Swift make any big moves, the veteran tight end will focus on his incredible stint with the Chiefs.

Kelce is entering his 10th year with Kansas City. He has helped the team win three championships within the last five years alongside his running mate Patrick Mahomes. Kelce comes off a year where he totaled 984 yards and five touchdowns. His yards were his lowest since 2015; yet, he remained highly effective.

Kelce was clutch during the playoffs for the Chiefs, helping the team past the Miami Dolphins, Buffalo Bills, and the Baltimore Ravens before advancing to Super Bowl 58. Kansas City faced the San Francisco 49ers in an intense battle. Ultimately, Kelce and the Chiefs outlasted SF 25-22 for the title.

Kanas City fans are ecstatic for the 2024 season to start as their team searches for a three-peat. If the Chiefs stay locked in, there is no doubt they can make history.