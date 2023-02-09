While guys like Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and Andy Reid will be the headliners for the Kansas City Chiefs leading up to Super Bowl 57, defensive lineman Chris Jones should be up there, too. His talent will be crucial as the Chiefs look to defeat the Philadelphia Eagles.

Jones is the keystone to the Chiefs defense, making him extra important in the quest to slow down Jalen Hurts and the Eagles offense. Unfortunately for Kansas City, the All-Pro lineman admitted to feeling under the weather leading up to the big game, according to James Palmer of NFL Network.

Are you 1000% an NFL fan?

🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch newsletter.

*Sign up now and receive your own one-of-a-kind ClutchPoints photoshop with yourself and your favorite player!

RECOMMENDED
Chiefs, Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes

Andy Reid addresses Patrick Mahomes’ bid for second MVP before NFL Honors

Sam DiGiovanni ·

Kadarius Toney, Kansas City Chiefs, Super Bowl 57, Kadarius Toney injury, Chiefs Super Bowl

Kadarius Toney gets promising Super Bowl 57 injury update

Alex Sabri ·

Super Bowl, Chiefs, Eagles, Waste Management Phoenix Open

Super Bowl/Waste Management Phoenix Open specials prediction and pick

Rexwell Villas ·

“I had a chance to talk to Chris Jones yesterday and he told me, ‘I am not feeling very well.’ Dry eyes, runny nose, sore throat,” Palmer said. “We’ll see how things go today when he hits the podium and see if he’s feeling any better because he is a key part to this defense and a key part of how things can go down for this game in Super Bowl 57.”

Jones was third in pressures this season behind only Nick Bosa and Maxx Crosby and tied for fourth in sacks. Although he still has plenty of time to get better before Sunday, it’s not great news for the Chiefs that their best defender is anything less than 100 perent this close to the game. The Chiefs will have their hands full dealing with an Eagles offense that is stacked in every area (as Chris Simms loves to point out as a way to discredit Hurts).