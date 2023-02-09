While guys like Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and Andy Reid will be the headliners for the Kansas City Chiefs leading up to Super Bowl 57, defensive lineman Chris Jones should be up there, too. His talent will be crucial as the Chiefs look to defeat the Philadelphia Eagles.

Jones is the keystone to the Chiefs defense, making him extra important in the quest to slow down Jalen Hurts and the Eagles offense. Unfortunately for Kansas City, the All-Pro lineman admitted to feeling under the weather leading up to the big game, according to James Palmer of NFL Network.

Chris Jones hasn’t been feeling well. We’ll see today if that’s changed. But no matter what, he’s so important to this #chiefs defense on Sunday. He’ll line up all over the DL. My report on @gmfbpic.twitter.com/nsLEIQaw6F — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) February 9, 2023

“I had a chance to talk to Chris Jones yesterday and he told me, ‘I am not feeling very well.’ Dry eyes, runny nose, sore throat,” Palmer said. “We’ll see how things go today when he hits the podium and see if he’s feeling any better because he is a key part to this defense and a key part of how things can go down for this game in Super Bowl 57.”

Jones was third in pressures this season behind only Nick Bosa and Maxx Crosby and tied for fourth in sacks. Although he still has plenty of time to get better before Sunday, it’s not great news for the Chiefs that their best defender is anything less than 100 perent this close to the game. The Chiefs will have their hands full dealing with an Eagles offense that is stacked in every area (as Chris Simms loves to point out as a way to discredit Hurts).