With Week 1 of the NFL season around the corner, the Kansas City Chiefs are still trying to find a way to make things work with Chris Jones. However, it isn't looking very promising for the star defensive tackle, and now the Chiefs have placed Jones on the Reserve/Did Not Report list, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

‘The #Chiefs have officially placed star DT Chris Jones on the reserve/Did Not Report list. His holdout continues.'

The Chiefs have yet to come to terms with a new deal for Jones, and now he remains with the franchise, although he won't count toward the 53-man roster. There hasn't been any movement on the contract front as of late, and Steve Spagnuolo recently spoke about the challenges the Chiefs defense faces without Jones.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Chiefs sent a late draft pick to the Las Vegas Raiders in exchange for Neil Farrell, so that certainly doesn't make it seem that Jones will sign anytime soon.

In 2022, Jones was brilliant for Kansas City, finishing with 15.5 sacks and 30 solo tackles while causing a pair of forced fumbles. San Francisco 49ers star Nick Bosa is another talented defensive lineman who is hoping for a new contract.

The Chiefs are the reigning Super Bowl champions, but being without Jones for an extended period of time during the season would be a tough blow. They begin the year with a Thursday night game against the Detroit Lions in Kansas City, and it will be interesting to see if both sides try and hurry up discussions with Week 1 right around the corner.