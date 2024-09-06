The Thursday night game against the Kansas City Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens came down to the final seconds, and tight end Isaiah Likely's toe was the deciding factor. Lamar Jackson found Likely in the back of the end zone, but his foot was slightly out of bounds. After the end of the game, Likely had a lot of confidence in his team but took a slight dig at the Chiefs.

“This is probably the worst game we're going to play all year. If this is the best that they got, good luck in the postseason,” Likely said.

Chiefs' safety Justin Reid was on the Up & Adams show the next morning, and he responded to Likely's comments about his team.

“It's the first game of the season. I hope it's the worst game that anyone plays because if you're peaking right now, then that's bad news come playoff time. He had a good game himself, so credit to him,” Reid said.

Reid then went down the line of all the things that he thinks the Chiefs will get better at throughout the season.

“There are some ways that we're going to improve. We're going to get Hollywood Brown back here in a couple of weeks, we're going to continue to tighten up on the defensive side of the ball, and Patrick Mahomes and Xavier Worthy's connection is just going to get more and more special as we keep going,” Reid said. “Not to mention, after all the star power that happened, Travis Kelce didn't even have to be Travis Kelce. He had that one catch to help Pat get that all-time passing leading record, but he's going to show up in the season too. I don't see the Kansas City Chiefs being the same team that we were yesterday. I see us getting better as we keep going.”

Chiefs react to the final seconds of game

Patrick Mahomes was asked after the game about the final seconds, and he gave Isaiah Likely some hilarious advice about the toe-tapping play.

“Wear white cleats next time,” Mahomes said with a smile.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid also had comments about the nail-biting finish, calling it a “game of inches.”

“It was a fight down to the end,” Reid said after the game. “When they say it's a game of inches, [it] might be shorter than that.”

There's a good chance that both teams will not look the same at the end of the season, and it's also possible that they'll see each other again in the playoffs. If they do see each other again, both teams will be hoping that it doesn't have to come down to the final play.