Rather than facing a suspension, the Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver, Justyn Ross, will pay the NFL six game checks.

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver, Justyn Ross, has missed the last five games while being on the NFL's Commissioner Exempt list. He was arrested and charged with domestic battery and criminal property damage back in October. Now, the league will suspend him for six games over his alleged incident.

With that said, Justyn Ross must pay back the six game checks he's received during that time, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. The Chiefs are set to play the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.

“Chiefs’ WR Justyn Ross, who has missed the last five games on the Commissioner Exempt List after an October incident, will be suspended six regular season games for violating the Personal Conduct Policy, per the NFL. Since any games a player misses while on the list is credited against his suspension, he will be back with the team on Monday after the Chiefs’ game Sunday against the Bills. He will have to pay back the six game checks he received on paid leave.”

Essentially, the game Justyn Ross already missed is being counted as his suspension. When a player is suspended, they do not receive pay for the games they miss. So, this is regular practice in the NFL.

It's been quite the bumpy road for Ross. He entered the 2022 NFL Draft with a serious injury. After battling back from injury he got involved in an October incident. Ross has become one of the more controversial players in the league. Additionally, even if he was available to play, he's so far down the depth chart he probably wouldn't have made much of an impact for the Chiefs.

With that said, we'll see how the remainder of his career pans out. But with everything going on, NFL fans are going to keep a close eye on him.