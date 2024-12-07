The Kansas City Chiefs have placed wide receiver Mecole Hardman on injured reserve ahead of their Week 14 clash against the Los Angeles Chargers. NFL Insider Tom Pelissero first reported the move, which sidelines Hardman for at least the next four games.

Hardman’s status for Sunday’s game at Arrowhead Stadium came into question on Friday after he suffered a knee injury during team preparations. Head coach Andy Reid addressed the situation during media availability, explaining, “Mecole Hardman’s knee locked up on him before practice today, leaving his status in question for Sunday,” via Sam McDowell.

This development adds Hardman to a growing list of Chiefs wide receivers on injured reserve, including Rashee Rice, Marquise “Hollywood” Brown, and Skyy Moore. Hardman has recorded 12 receptions for 90 yards this season while playing a crucial role on special teams with 20 punt returns.

Chiefs place Mecole Hardman on IR ahead of pivotal AFC West Week 14 matchup vs. Chargers

In response to the roster shake-up, the Chiefs announced several moves to address their depth. Wide receiver Nikko Remigio was signed to the active roster from the practice squad. Additionally, linebacker Swayze Bozeman and tight end Baylor Cupp were elevated to the game-day roster via Standard Elevation.

The Chiefs, boasting an 11-1 record, are looking to continue their dominant run in the AFC West. Their Sunday night matchup against the Chargers, who stand at 8-4, could further solidify Kansas City’s hold on the division. The game is scheduled for 8:20 p.m. ET at Arrowhead Stadium.

Hardman’s absence will challenge Kansas City’s already thin receiving corps, but the team has demonstrated resilience throughout the season. With several playmakers stepping up across the roster, the Chiefs remain focused on extending their two-game winning streak and maintaining momentum heading into the latter stages of the regular season.

This setback for Hardman also raises questions about his future contributions this season, as the Chiefs aim to bolster their roster for another deep playoff run.