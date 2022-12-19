By Dan Fappiano · 2 min read

The Chiefs took down the Texans in Week 15, but it was much closer than many imagined. But still, a win is a win, and Chiefs’ owner Clark Hunt made sure to remind the Texans just that.

Kansas City defeated the Texans 30-24 in overtime. The win clinched the Chiefs their third-straight AFC West championship. While Houston kept it close, Hunt made it clear that Kansas City had bigger goals at hand.

“It feels like every week it’s the Super Bowl for the other team,” Hunt said. “That’s certainly true for the Texans.

With just one win on the season, the Texans narrow loss to the Chiefs is one of their best wins of the year. However, with Kansas City now 11-3 and officially in the playoffs, they still managed to prove they were the better team. Clark Hunt is saying that while the Texans could be happy with their performance, the Chiefs, once again, came out on top.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes had another electric game against the Texans. He completed 36-of-41 passes for 336 yards and two touchdowns. Mahomes leads the NFL in passing yards (4,160) and passing touchdowns (33). If Mahomes and the Chiefs were to win the Super Bowl this season, it would be their second in the last four years after winning a ring in 2020.

The Chiefs will finish their campaign taking on the Seahawks, Broncos and Raiders. With their playoff spot locked up, they’ll look to enter the postseason strong. While it wasn’t pretty, the Chiefs were able to defeat the Texans in Week 15 and Hunt had no problem reminding the world of it.