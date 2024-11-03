After already wheeling and dealing to acquire wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins and EDGE Joshua Uche, rumors are circulating that the Kansas City Chiefs are interested in yet another deal ahead of the NFL trade deadline, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

“The Saints have gotten calls about Marshon Lattimore, according to league sources. One of the potential holdups of a deal is Lattimore's health, sources said. The four-time Pro Bowl cornerback is not playing Sunday against the Panthers, but it hasn't stopped teams from calling about him, including the two-time defending champion Chiefs.

“The Chiefs already have traded for DeAndre Hopkins and Joshua Uche, but some sources around the league believe that whether it's Lattimore or another player, Kansas City could push to make another move. The Chiefs host the Buccaneers on ‘Monday Night Football' and are prepared to act quickly with the trade deadline coming hours after their game.”

Hopkins filled a need position where the Chiefs had been dealing with numerous injuries at receiver, including Rashee Rice, Hollywood Brown, JuJu Smith-Schuster and more. Uche also addressed a position where injuries were adding up, as Mike Danna and Charles Omenihu had missed time.

Lattimore also addresses another position where injuries have hit as the Chiefs will be without Nazeeh Johnson in Week 9 and have already placed Jaylen Watson on injured reserve.

Undefeated Chiefs methodically dismantling NFL

Has a team working toward their third consecutive Super Bowl ever done it so quietly? It's almost as though the Chiefs' success has become so expected that their wins aren't splashy enough to merit much media attention.

Kansas City has yet to score 30 points this season. Their biggest win, a 13-pointer over the Saints in Week 5, didn't even feature a Patrick Mahomes touchdown pass.

However, a three-peat is one accomplishment that eluded Tom Brady. At 29 years old and pursuing his fourth Super Bowl title and fourth Super Bowl MVP, Mahomes is carving out his own path toward GOAT status. Although, Mahomes still has a long way to go.

Brady won seven titles, five Super Bowl MVPs and three MVPs. Mahomes statistically isn't having an MVP-caliber season but the larger team goals are the clear priority.

It could also be that Mahomes is seeking to emulate Brady in another way: sports team ownership. Mahomes and his wife Brittany are working on bringing the WNBA to Kansas City, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

“As WNBA expansion continues, ownership of the NWSL's KC Current — which includes Patrick Mahomes and his wife, Brittany — has met with the WNBA and is in contention to bring the league's next franchise to Kansas City,” Schefter reported. “Mahomes also co-owns the KC Royals and Sporting KC.”

The Chiefs host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday, November 4 at 8:15 p.m. EST.