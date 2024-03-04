The Kansas City Chiefs front office has some difficult decisions to make this offseason. With both L'Jarius Sneed and Chris Jones due for a new contract, the organization might have to get creative to keep both players. With that said, the team has officially made its final decision on what to do with Sneed.
Reports indicate the Chiefs have decided to place the franchise tag on L'Jarius Sneed on Monday, according to Dianna Russini of The Athletic. Meanwhile, the front office is continuing its contract negotiations with Chris Jones.
“While the Kansas City Chiefs continue to work towards a Chris Jones extension, the franchise tag will officially be placed on cornerback L’Jarius Sneed tomorrow, per sources.”
Kansas City's defense was a bright spot for the team this last season. While the offense was a roller coaster, the defense maintained consistency and kept opponents at bay. So, it makes sense why the Chiefs want to bring back both Sneed and Jones.
The franchise tag gives the Chiefs some time to figure out contract talks with L'Jarius Sneed. It appears the strategy is to extend Chris Jones to a long-term contract then potentially further negotiations with Sneed. Either way, it appears Kansas City is going to maintain two of their star players on defense.
L'Jarius Sneed had a monster season. He routinely bottled up top wide receivers every week. Additionally, he finished with 78 total tackles, 14 pass deflections, two interceptions, and one fumble recovery. Opponents had a hard time throwing his direction as he blanketed receivers all season.
We'll see if the Chiefs can eventually get a long-term deal done with L'Jarius Sneed. In the meantime, all eyes are on Chris Jones to sign an extension before free agency opens.