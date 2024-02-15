Marquez Valdes-Scantling is looking for ways to help the victims.

From euphoria to shock. That's how the mood changed after the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl parade in Kansas City Wednesday when at least one person was declared dead following an apparent gun shooting incident. There were also over 20 people wounded by the shooting, including children, according to CNN.

One of the Chiefs players in wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling has already offered to help the children left hurt by the tragic event.

“Any chance anyone can help me get in touch with these kids or families? First off I want to make sure they’re doing ok. But would love to help them out any way I can and get them some stuff from the team to help with the recovery,” Valdes-Scantling posted on his X account.

This is a touching gesture from Valdes-Scantling, who is one of the heroes of the Chiefs' Super Bowl 58 victory over the San Francisco 49ers in Las Vegas last Sunday. During that game, the veteran wideout had recorded a total of 20 receiving yards on three catches, including a touchdown, on five targets in the Chiefs' 25-22 overtime win against the Niners.

At the time of this writing, authorities have reported that they have detained three people in relation to the deadly shooting and firearms have also been recovered.

There is no place for any act of violence in any place or event, especially during a celebration like this where all the Chiefs wanted was to let their fans feel like they are truly part of their success.