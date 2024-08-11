After suffering a scary shoulder injury, Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Marquise Brown was released from the hospital on the morning of Aug. 11 and is cleared to return to Kansas City, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Brown suffered a dislocation of his sternoclavicular shoulder joint in the team's preseason opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars and was hospitalized after the injury.

After the game, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said that it was likely that Brown would miss some time after suffering the injury.

“I think he’ll miss some time,” Reid said after the game. “We’ll just see where he’s at. He’s kind of going through it right now and we’ll know more later on.”

Marquise Brown's status uncertain for Chiefs in Week 1

On the first play of the game, Marquise Brown landed awkwardly on his left shoulder after an 11-yard catch. Brown then went to the sideline and was examined by the medical team, and afterward, he was taken to the locker room.

Brown signed with the Chiefs during free agency and was arguably one of their biggest acquisitions. His speed is a trait that will help the Chiefs throughout the season, and they may be one of the fastest teams in the league with him on the field. They already had Mecole Hardman and Skyy Moore, and they added Xavier Worthy in the 2024 NFL Draft, who set a combine record for the fastest 40 time.

Brown finished last season with the Arizona Cardinals, catching 51 passes for 574 yards and four touchdowns. His best season came in 2021 with the Baltimore Ravens, where he finished with 91 catches for 1,008 yards and six touchdowns.

The Chiefs will be looking to three-peat after winning the last two Super Bowls, and coming into the season healthy will be important if they want to start the season fast. Brown was most likely set to play a big role for the Chiefs, so they're probably hoping he doesn't miss much time past the Week 1 matchup against the Ravens.