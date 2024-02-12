At the beginning of the 2023 season, Mecole Hardman was with the New York Jets. The wideout signed with New York during the previous offseason after several years with the Kansas City Chiefs. While representing the Big Apple, Hardman predicted that he would be defeating the San Francisco 49ers as a member of the Jets, per Sports Illustrated's Ben Stinar.

His prediction came true, with a bit of a twist, however. During Super Bowl Sunday, Hardman caught the game-winning touchdown over the 49ers — not with the Jets, but with his previous team, the Chiefs.

Mecole Hardman shines with the Chiefs on the big stage

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes and MeCole Hardman in Super Bowl.

It seemed that the wide receiver was always destined to be back in Kansas City. After playing just five games with New York, Hardman was reunited with coach Andy Reid through a mid-season trade. While his playing time was limited throughout the past year (largely due to a thumb injury), Hardman showed up when it mattered the most.

Sunday's Super Bowl spiraled into overtime after a fourth quarter that went down to the wire. The 49ers had the first possession in extra minutes after the coin toss, but they settled for a field goal following failed attempts to get past the Chiefs' nine-yard line. Down by three, the Chiefs showed why they're a championship-caliber team.

Pushing the ball downfield, Kansas City managed to reach the San Francisco three-yard line. It was then that Hardman would finally get a chance to shine. Faking a run across the line of scrimmage with a sudden pivot, the wideout caught a pass from Mahomes to seal the victory for the Chiefs.

His only touchdown of the season came during the biggest play of the Super Bowl and right now, Mecole Hardman is surely in the midst of all the celebrations.

 

 

 

